Corporate travel makes up the majority of travel turnover in SA. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Oz Desai, GM of Corporate Traveller, about the business behind business travel.
South African Tourism needs to get more people in SA for longer and in different areas. How do they plan on doing that? Sisa Ntshona is the CEO of Tourism SA and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their challenge.
Going Nowhere Slowly is one of the most successful travel-themed shows to emerge from Africa, enjoying seven seasons between 2005 and 2009, and changed the way in which South Africans travelled their own country. Refilwe Moloto speaks to the director and creator of the series, David Moore.
Tim Louw is advocating for long-term visas to attract a whole new kind of traveler. How hard can it be?
How can Alan Winde and his administration further tourism development in the province?
Although international travel will soon be opened up once again as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eased, domestic travel will be the order of the day in the immediate future as South Africans make do with taking in what is right there on their doorstep. Lekkeslaap has been helping people find accommodation of all types since they launched in 2013. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerriline Fouche, marketing manager for Lekkeslaap.
Robbie Knoetze is a tour oprator and owner of Beyond the Vine, which normally catered towards international tourists visiting the Western Cape. How has he had to change his business model to make up for the loss of international visitors to our shores? He shares some of his insights with Refilwe Moloto.