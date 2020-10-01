The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SIU to make big corruption bust
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 10:08
International news with DW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
SA has enough wood to build 95,000 new houses a year, according to a new study.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Philip Crafford
Today at 10:45
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Cyber Security Awareness Month
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Today at 12:15
List of banned countries for international travel announced as SA borders open
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Frost
David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Today at 12:27
Emirates resumes flights to SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fouad Caunhye - Regional Manager at Emirates Southern Africa
Fouad Caunhye
Today at 12:37
Legal talk: changes to COIDA means domestic workers are now also covered
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:40
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Coded Bias documentary
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Value of bike busses during transport month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirsten Wilkins - Urban Designer at ...
Today at 15:20
Fix the license renewal process - AA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 17:05
CT Corona update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Latest Local
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says papers have been filed to appeal the IEC's decision to rejected his party's application. 30 September 2020 5:50 PM
View all Local
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown. 30 September 2020 7:06 PM
Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter Ex-Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is appealing a costs order that was issued against her in relation to the District... 30 September 2020 2:24 PM
Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was jailed for five years on Tuesday for assualt, intimidation and kidnapping. 30 September 2020 2:00 PM
View all Politics
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades 30 September 2020 7:29 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Business
Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined". 30 September 2020 1:18 PM
Learn coding, web development, computer science – for free (no computer needed) Any high school learner or teacher can now access non-profit Code for Change’s CodeJIKA programme - at no charge to them. 30 September 2020 12:05 PM
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde "Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde. 30 September 2020 9:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde "Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde. 30 September 2020 9:42 AM
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
1 October 2020 6:24 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Bruce Hong


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Is battle over SA's sold fuel reserves over?

1 October 2020 8:35 AM

Former DA MP, Pieter Van Dalen and former Minister of Energy, Tina Joematt-Pattersson speaks to Lester Kiewit about the outcome of a case he spearheaded against the former Minister, for selling 10 million barrels of the strategic fuel reserves held by the Strategic Fuel Fund Association (SFF). Yesterday the Public Protector vindicated the minister in her report.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with John Adderley

1 October 2020 7:53 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

1 October 2020 7:46 AM

Guest: Leanne De Bassompierre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Many Western Cape Towns still experiencing water challenges

1 October 2020 7:35 AM

While Capetonians are celebrating the fact that its main supply dams are almost 100% full, there are many towns in the Western Cape that are still experiencing major water shortages. 
In Beaufort West, for example, the Gamka dam measured this week at 21.3% full, compared to 34% a year ago, and the town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Noel Constable, executive mayor of Beaufort West.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism Minister on what new travel regulations mean for industry

1 October 2020 7:23 AM

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane talks to Lester Kiewit about what new travel regulations mean for the struggling tourism sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays : New shopping worlds

1 October 2020 7:01 AM

E-commerce platforms are exploring innovative ways to make their content enticing and their products come to life. From streaming channels to virtual landscapes and games, immersive retail has reached new heights for the next generation of shoppers.

Guest: Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food waste and food futures

1 October 2020 6:35 AM

Shoprite has donated over food worth over R50 million since the start of lockdown. We check in on their ongoing commitments to alleviating hunger and discuss their community garden projects.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

30 September 2020 9:24 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Affordable safaris are possible! Johan van Schalkwyk | Marketing Manager at Aquila Private Game Reserve

30 September 2020 9:10 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks pounce on Edwin Sodi over Ace Magashule-linked asbestos deal

Breytenbach 'vindicated' as Richard Mdluli handed jail term

Politics Local

Telephone terminations: Clinics forced to rethink safe abortions during Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

FS asbestos project: Current & former MECs among arrested suspects, says NPA

1 October 2020 8:15 AM

Publication of Zim trip report proof of executive's transparency - Presidency

1 October 2020 8:02 AM

WC top cop confirms probe into removal of Kinnear security detail

1 October 2020 7:29 AM

