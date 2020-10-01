Trendspotting Thursdays : New shopping worlds

While Capetonians are celebrating the fact that its main supply dams are almost 100% full, there are many towns in the Western Cape that are still experiencing major water shortages.

In Beaufort West, for example, the Gamka dam measured this week at 21.3% full, compared to 34% a year ago, and the town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.



Lester Kiewit speaks to Noel Constable, executive mayor of Beaufort West.

