Is battle over SA's sold fuel reserves over?

Former DA MP, Pieter Van Dalen and former Minister of Energy, Tina Joematt-Pattersson speaks to Lester Kiewit about the outcome of a case he spearheaded against the former Minister, for selling 10 million barrels of the strategic fuel reserves held by the Strategic Fuel Fund Association (SFF). Yesterday the Public Protector vindicated the minister in her report.
While Capetonians are celebrating the fact that its main supply dams are almost 100% full, there are many towns in the Western Cape that are still experiencing major water shortages.
In Beaufort West, for example, the Gamka dam measured this week at 21.3% full, compared to 34% a year ago, and the town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Noel Constable, executive mayor of Beaufort West.
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane talks to Lester Kiewit about what new travel regulations mean for the struggling tourism sector.
E-commerce platforms are exploring innovative ways to make their content enticing and their products come to life. From streaming channels to virtual landscapes and games, immersive retail has reached new heights for the next generation of shoppers.
Guest: Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Shoprite has donated over food worth over R50 million since the start of lockdown. We check in on their ongoing commitments to alleviating hunger and discuss their community garden projects.
