The World View with John Adderley

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Drivers licence extension
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Comedians gang up to save D6 museum
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
Storm damage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantelle Alexander
Today at 12:15
Recognition of Muslim marriages
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
Today at 12:23
Follow up: What is the reason for the sewage spill in Zeekoevlei?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
Today at 12:45
Western Cape declares five new Provincial Heritage sites
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:52
Rondebosch Fountain is back in place!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Max Teichmann - Founder at Heritage Castings
Max Teichmann
Today at 13:35
Little Optimist
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says authorities have noted that the Covid-19 infection rate is increasing in a few small towns. 1 October 2020 6:53 PM
View all Local
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges. 1 October 2020 11:08 AM
ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station. 1 October 2020 10:32 AM
View all Politics
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
View all Business
I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique a... 1 October 2020 5:08 PM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
[BREAKING NEWS] Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde "Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde. 30 September 2020 9:42 AM
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View with John Adderley

The World View with John Adderley

2 October 2020 7:52 AM


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Elton Jantjies on Green V Gold and rugby under lockdown

2 October 2020 8:25 AM

Springbok rugby player Elton Jantjies speaks to Lester Kiewit about rugby under lockdown, and the upcoming Green v Gold clash.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charges against Heathfield High - PPA weighs-in

2 October 2020 7:36 AM

Guest: Riyaad Najaar | Trustee at Progressive Principals Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Vincent Smith's arrest echoes through ANC ranks

2 October 2020 7:22 AM

Snuki Zikalala, the president of the ANC Veterans League speaks to Lester Kiewit about how the arrest of senior ANC member Vincent Smith, on corruption charges, has been received by the ruling party.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa - ISINHANHA

2 October 2020 6:46 AM

Today’s isiXhosa word is ISINHANHA, I-S-I-N-H-A-N-H-A it’s a noun that means a rich person. Not just rich, but filthy, stinking rich.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life beyond retirement

2 October 2020 6:34 AM

Monique Norman, operations manager for the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged, speaks to Lester Kiewit about life beyond retirement, as more of our elderly folk are working to make ends meet or just to stay active.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

1 October 2020 9:16 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is battle over SA's sold fuel reserves over?

1 October 2020 8:35 AM

Former DA MP, Pieter Van Dalen and former Minister of Energy, Tina Joematt-Pattersson speaks to Lester Kiewit about the outcome of a case he spearheaded against the former Minister, for selling 10 million barrels of the strategic fuel reserves held by the Strategic Fuel Fund Association (SFF). Yesterday the Public Protector vindicated the minister in her report.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with John Adderley

1 October 2020 7:53 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

1 October 2020 7:46 AM

Guest: Leanne De Bassompierre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19

World

Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde

Local

Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

SA Council of Geoscience urges Gauteng residents not to panic following tremor

2 October 2020 8:17 AM

No need for PEC to debate corruption accused Mlamleli’s fate, says FS ANC

2 October 2020 7:53 AM

Didiza: State land available for leasing in all provinces, except WC & Gauteng

2 October 2020 7:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA