Elton Jantjies on Green V Gold and rugby under lockdown

Springbok rugby player Elton Jantjies speaks to Lester Kiewit about rugby under lockdown, and the upcoming Green v Gold clash.
Guest: Riyaad Najaar | Trustee at Progressive Principals AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Snuki Zikalala, the president of the ANC Veterans League speaks to Lester Kiewit about how the arrest of senior ANC member Vincent Smith, on corruption charges, has been received by the ruling party.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today’s isiXhosa word is ISINHANHA, I-S-I-N-H-A-N-H-A it’s a noun that means a rich person. Not just rich, but filthy, stinking rich.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Monique Norman, operations manager for the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged, speaks to Lester Kiewit about life beyond retirement, as more of our elderly folk are working to make ends meet or just to stay active.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Former DA MP, Pieter Van Dalen and former Minister of Energy, Tina Joematt-Pattersson speaks to Lester Kiewit about the outcome of a case he spearheaded against the former Minister, for selling 10 million barrels of the strategic fuel reserves held by the Strategic Fuel Fund Association (SFF). Yesterday the Public Protector vindicated the minister in her report.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leanne De BassompierreLISTEN TO PODCAST