Covid wrap: what the data says

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Investors respond as Trump tests Covid-19 positive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:10
Pandemic looks to be on the wane, with Pietermaritzburg hospital reporting steadily declining COVID-19 patient numbers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Du Plessis - Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The Gin Box... a subscription service
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jean Buckham - Founder at The Gin Box
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Replica of Rondebosch Fountain more durable than original, says foundry owner The historic Rondebosch Fountain has been recreated and restored after it was badly damaged in a car wreck back in 2015. 2 October 2020 2:22 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
Cape comedians unite in bid to save District Six Museum from threat of closure Comedians Marc Lottering, Riaad Moosa and Nik Rabinowitz are putting together a stand-up comedy show to raise money for the Distri... 2 October 2020 12:52 PM
View all Local
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday... 2 October 2020 10:37 AM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
View all Politics
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 2 October 2020 5:33 PM
Trek Bicycle SA managing demand amid global bike boom Bicycles have flown off the shelves by the tens of thousands during the coronavirus pandemic. 2 October 2020 4:30 PM
I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique a... 1 October 2020 5:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Covid wrap: what the data says

Covid wrap: what the data says

2 October 2020 8:55 AM

Piet Streicher, a member of Pandemic Data and Analytics talks to Lester Kiewit about what the numbers says about Covid-19 infection rates in South Africa in coming months.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Documentary "Chasing the Sun" to take viewers behind the scenes of victorious Springboks world cup campaign

2 October 2020 9:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Elton Jantjies on Green V Gold and rugby under lockdown

2 October 2020 8:25 AM

Springbok rugby player Elton Jantjies speaks to Lester Kiewit about rugby under lockdown, and the upcoming Green v Gold clash.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with John Adderley

2 October 2020 7:52 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charges against Heathfield High - PPA weighs-in

2 October 2020 7:36 AM

Guest: Riyaad Najaar | Trustee at Progressive Principals Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Vincent Smith's arrest echoes through ANC ranks

2 October 2020 7:22 AM

Snuki Zikalala, the president of the ANC Veterans League speaks to Lester Kiewit about how the arrest of senior ANC member Vincent Smith, on corruption charges, has been received by the ruling party.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa - ISINHANHA

2 October 2020 6:46 AM

Today’s isiXhosa word is ISINHANHA, I-S-I-N-H-A-N-H-A it’s a noun that means a rich person. Not just rich, but filthy, stinking rich.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life beyond retirement

2 October 2020 6:34 AM

Monique Norman, operations manager for the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged, speaks to Lester Kiewit about life beyond retirement, as more of our elderly folk are working to make ends meet or just to stay active.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

1 October 2020 9:16 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is battle over SA's sold fuel reserves over?

1 October 2020 8:35 AM

Former DA MP, Pieter Van Dalen and former Minister of Energy, Tina Joematt-Pattersson speaks to Lester Kiewit about the outcome of a case he spearheaded against the former Minister, for selling 10 million barrels of the strategic fuel reserves held by the Strategic Fuel Fund Association (SFF). Yesterday the Public Protector vindicated the minister in her report.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa

Business Politics

SA will hit a second wave if testing increases tenfold, says Panda's Streicher

Local

The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Court orders activists to vacate Camps Bay mansion by noon on 8 Oct

2 October 2020 5:24 PM

Businessman Thoshan Panday charged with corruption over 2010 World Cup tenders

2 October 2020 4:45 PM

ANC MP Cedrick Frolick denies receiving kickbacks from Bosasa

2 October 2020 4:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA