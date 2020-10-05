The Social Rundown

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:55
Trump is Covid-19 positive
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brooks Spector
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Corruption busting opens assassination threat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi
Greg Arde - Journalist at Mercury
Today at 07:20
Free State: Asbestos horror
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thanduxolo Jika
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Is it goodbye to Newlands?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zelt Marais - Western Province Rugby Football Union President
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on South East Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:20
Shadow Careers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edwin Pieterson - Mentor with Shadow Careers
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Celeste le Roux on new plumbing college
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Celeste Le Roux
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys
Today at 14:50
Music - Jack Atlantic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jack Atlantic
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
