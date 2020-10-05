The World View - Donald Trump may or may not be getting better

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
SAPS tender scandal: 2 more suspects linked to Thoshan Panday case hand themselves in to police
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:07
Infighting for DA metro chairperson position has begun
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Marvin Charles - Metro writer at Cape Argus
Marvin Charles - Metro writer at Cape Argus
Today at 12:10
Charl Kinnear murder suspect back in court today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Former Hawks head Johan Booysen responds to arrests.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Johan Booysen, Former KZN Hawks head
Johan Booysen, Former KZN Hawks head
Today at 12:15
State to lease more land to emerging farmers - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Reggie Ngcobo - Media Liaison Officer & Spokesperson at Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Reggie Ngcobo - Media Liaison Officer & Spokesperson at Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Today at 12:15
JUST IN: The murder case of slain anti gang unit top cop Charl Charl Kinnear has been postponed to 9 October 2020. A security risk element has been raised at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's court and the case will be moved to a regional court for bail appli
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
NPA promises more arrests in FS asbestos case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Sipho Ngwema
Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Sipho Ngwema
Today at 12:23
Call for info after Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile shot dead
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Gautrain workers affiliated to Numsa to embark on strike after wage talks deadlock
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Today at 12:27
NUMSA members are picketing outside the Gautrain depot in Midrand as part of the #GautrainStrike
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 12:37
11 countries just got visa-free access to SA again – but tourists from 5 still banned > TBCSA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, TBCSA CEO
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, TBCSA CEO
Today at 12:37
Cosatu: The president has left us with no other option but to strike
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Michael Shingange - First deputy-president
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Michael Shingange - First deputy-president
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:40
HRW responds to Zim's proposed Patriot Bill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director, Human Rights Watch
Dewa Mavhinga
Dewa Mavhinga
Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director, Human Rights Watch
Dewa Mavhinga
Dewa Mavhinga
Today at 12:41
MEC Mamabolo kicks off Provincial Transport Month with the reopening of rehabilitated Snake Road
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: Former domestic worker to inherit Camps Bay guest house and Sea Point flat
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
Damning Fundudzi Summary Report released: Damning findings against Thabang Moroe:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Today at 12:52
Sadtu on the invaluable role of teachers on World Teachers Day 2020
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 12:52
World Space Week – the largest annual space event in the world – celebrates and inspires interest in space sciences and technology.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Dan Matsapola - Science Engagement Manager at the SA National Space Agency
Dan Matsapola - Science Engagement Manager at the SA National Space Agency
Today at 12:56
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'lost the plot' in thrashing at Aston Villa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Celeste le Roux on new plumbing college
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Celeste Le Roux
Celeste Le Roux
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys
Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys
Today at 14:50
Music - Jack Atlantic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Jack Atlantic
Jack Atlantic
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dr Pali Lehohla
Dr Pali Lehohla
