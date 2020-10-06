Earthquake data: Let's help out The Council for GeoSciences

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Alan Winde on Second Covid wave warning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Cape Cannabis Club
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Stone - Director Cape Cannabis Club
Today at 10:33
Marine Hotel Hermanus accused of Racism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simeon Arends
Today at 10:45
Covid-19 How to use our creidt Life Insurance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 11:05
Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala
Today at 11:32
Young Listener starts new market in Pineland
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julia Slade - Young Entrepreneur-Pinelands Market
Today at 11:45
Ad feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
Students can't pay extra for tuition and housing because academic year ends in 2021, govt rules - Nsfas responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen
Dr Randall Carolissen
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women's shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement
Today at 12:27
Cosatu March preview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bheki Ntshalintshali - at Secretary-General Cosatu
Today at 12:37
State to lease more land to emerging farmers - PLAAS on the impact
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkanyiso Gumede - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 12:40
District Six (land claims) court ruling deals minister third blow - D6WC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicki van't Riet
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Fundudzi report: axed csa boss thabang moroe failed in number of areas
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 13:33
Travel - Swellendam winter school and tourism
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
John Paisley
Today at 14:50
Music - Sincerely Anne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anne Kriel
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
Latest Local
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another cou... 5 October 2020 1:32 PM
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position. 5 October 2020 11:05 AM
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast c... 4 October 2020 9:50 AM
View all Local
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe's government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by... 5 October 2020 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
View all Politics
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Winery CEO agrees that 'rooi proppie' and other cheap dop must be regulated The CEO of Orange River Cellars Charl du Plessis says he supports the call to regulate the pricing of cheap wine products such as... 5 October 2020 6:42 PM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here's why - and why it (probably) won't last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering's hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town's most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent What's it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We're lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump's health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here's why - and why it (probably) won't last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Trinity Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: 'The optics is good, but don't celebrate just yet' Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Earthquake data: Let's help out The Council for GeoSciences

Earthquake data: Let's help out The Council for GeoSciences

6 October 2020 7:41 AM

Whether you felt Cape Town's recent earthquakes or not, the Council for GeoSciences wants to know. Complete their questionnaire: https://geoscience.org.za/index.php/questionaire-english/


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

6 October 2020 9:04 AM

No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Potential breakthrough in restoring certain types of vision loss

6 October 2020 8:34 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Botond Roska, a Hungarian-born doctor, now based in Switzerland, who was awarded a €1 million cheque from Germany's Körber Foundation for his groundbreaking research, a gene-based treatment to restore sight which has already entered clinical trials. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cosatu's strike: what to expect

6 October 2020 8:31 AM

Cosatu Western Cape Provincial Secretary, Malvern De Bruyn speaks to Lester Kiewit about why the union is determined to embark on a national strike, and what we can expect in the province.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Donald Trump's Covid Recovery

6 October 2020 8:02 AM

Toxic pollution in Kamchatka a remote bit of Russia’s been contaminated.

A European storm the aftermath means a trail of flooding & damage.

The battle of brothers a new book about Princes Harry & William. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of local newspapers

6 October 2020 7:58 AM

Free community newspapers often cover stories which the mainstream newspapers don't , and can inform communities about happenings which are relevant to their area. How can they be utilised to create an informed decision when it comes to voting in the next local government elections? Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Herman Wasserman of UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concern Covid-19 protocols being ignored

6 October 2020 7:22 AM

Dr Keith Cloete, the Western Cape's head of Health speaks to Lester Kiewit about warnings that far too many people are not adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Hey Jude

6 October 2020 7:19 AM

Hey Jude is a human-powered digital assistant. They now have a special offering for employees to help deal with the stresses of work from home

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Afriforum wins UN registration bid

6 October 2020 7:12 AM

AfriForum's Ernst Roets talks to Lester Kiewit about the significance of the civil rights organisation finally being officially registered with the United Nations as a nongovernmental organisation with special consultative status. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

6 October 2020 7:09 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list

Business Lifestyle

How sick is Donald Trump, actually?

World

The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Myeni did Zuma’s bidding at Eskom while SAA chair, Zondo told

6 October 2020 8:02 AM

Rain persists, flood warnings issued in Gauteng

6 October 2020 7:45 AM

NPA to continue seizing accused assets in FS asbestos corruption case

6 October 2020 7:26 AM

