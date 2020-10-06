The World View - Donald Trump’s Covid Recovery

Today with Kieno Kammies Guests Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Alan Winde on Second Covid wave warning

Today with Kieno Kammies Guests Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Covid-19 How to use our creidt Life Insurance

Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala

Young Listener starts new market in Pineland

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests Dr Randall Carolissen Dr Randall Carolissen

Students can't pay extra for tuition and housing because academic year ends in 2021, govt rules - Nsfas responds

Today at 12:23

National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement

