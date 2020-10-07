Monitoring sewage for a second wave

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Here's where you can go and how
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Friel - Chief Integration Officer at Travelstart
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: De Lille's back against the wall
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Bishop Lavis community want no bail for Kinnear's alleged killer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Lindhorst
Today at 07:38
Concerns over proposed amendments to Domestic Violence Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caroline Peters - Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Mitigating informal settlement fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Francois Petousis - Head of Product at Lumkani
Edward Bosch - CoCT Fire and Rescue spokesperson
Dr Robyn Pharoah - Senior Researcher: Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction at Stellenbosch University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
Medical Aid Increases continued....
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Blind art auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Latest Local
Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses foll... 6 October 2020 5:21 PM
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-pro... 6 October 2020 4:56 PM
CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend. 6 October 2020 1:41 PM
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve... 6 October 2020 3:26 PM
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hote... 6 October 2020 12:59 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Monitoring sewage for a second wave

Monitoring sewage for a second wave

7 October 2020 6:45 AM

How can we detect if a second wave of Covid-19 infections is on the way, especially since not everyone who gets infected will be tested. The solution could lie in samples taken from sewage, to measure if there are higher concentrations of the coronavirus in certain areas. Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State.


The Social Rundown

7 October 2020 6:42 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

6 October 2020 9:04 AM

Martin Neethling, the VP for the Groceries unit at PepsiCo speaks to Lester Kiewit about why there is a global Marmite shortage, now also affecting local shelves.

Potential breakthrough in restoring certain types of vision loss

6 October 2020 8:34 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Botond Roska, a Hungarian-born doctor, now based in Switzerland, who was awarded a €1 million cheque from Germany's Körber Foundation for his groundbreaking research, a gene-based treatment to restore sight which has already entered clinical trials. 

Cosatu's strike: what to expect

6 October 2020 8:31 AM

Cosatu Western Cape Provincial Secretary, Malvern De Bruyn speaks to Lester Kiewit about why the union is determined to embark on a national strike, and what we can expect in the province.

The World View - Donald Trump’s Covid Recovery

6 October 2020 8:02 AM

Toxic pollution in Kamchatka a remote bit of Russia’s been contaminated.

A European storm the aftermath means a trail of flooding & damage.

The battle of brothers a new book about Princes Harry & William. 

The importance of local newspapers

6 October 2020 7:58 AM

Free community newspapers often cover stories which the mainstream newspapers don't , and can inform communities about happenings which are relevant to their area. How can they be utilised to create an informed decision when it comes to voting in the next local government elections? Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Herman Wasserman of UCT

Earthquake data: Let's help out The Council for GeoSciences

6 October 2020 7:41 AM

Whether you felt Cape Town's recent earthquakes or not, the Council for GeoSciences wants to know. Complete their questionnaire: https://geoscience.org.za/index.php/questionaire-english/

Concern Covid-19 protocols being ignored

6 October 2020 7:22 AM

Dr Keith Cloete, the Western Cape's head of Health speaks to Lester Kiewit about warnings that far too many people are not adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Tech Tuesday: Hey Jude

6 October 2020 7:19 AM

Hey Jude is a human-powered digital assistant. They now have a special offering for employees to help deal with the stresses of work from home

Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu

Business Politics

CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus

Business

You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

Business Lifestyle

Case against man accused of murdering Amahle Quku (17) postponed to Nov

6 October 2020 8:49 PM

Popcru: SAPS members on duty won't join Wednesday’s national strike

6 October 2020 8:05 PM

Rugby Championship decision looms for world champions Springboks

6 October 2020 7:58 PM

