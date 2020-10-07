Wanderlust Wednesday: Here's where you can go and how

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Another earthquake is possible in Cape Town,only a question of how soon? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Prof Andrzej Kijko

Today at 10:08 International Airlines considering cancelling SA flights due to confusing travel laws Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Today at 10:33 The Corner Office- Sean Stegman Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders

Today at 11:05 Medical Aid Increases continued.... Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants

John Eagles - MD of EB medical Aids

Today at 11:32 New traffic laws gazetted for 2021 are flawed Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Advocate Lawrence Barret

Today at 12:07 ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule 'not surprised' by news of Hawks arrest The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Matshidiso (Tshidi) Madia - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:15 Fracas outside Senekal magistrates court - JCS responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chrispin Phiri

Today at 12:23 National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement

Today at 12:37 extension of the tertiary academic year ends next year The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Khaya Sithole

Khaya Sithole - Chartered Accountant at ...

Khaya Sithole

Today at 12:40 the ramifications of disinformation posing as real news The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk: minister Of Communications, Stella’s WhatsApp was hacked. How WhatsApp can be hacked and how can you protect your WhatsApp from hackers? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Carey van Vlaanderen - CEO at ESET Southern Africa

Today at 13:10 On the couch - Blind art auction Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

