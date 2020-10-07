Wanderlust Wednesday: Here's where you can go and how

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Another earthquake is possible in Cape Town,only a question of how soon?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Andrzej Kijko
Guests
Prof Andrzej Kijko
125
Today at 10:08
International Airlines considering cancelling SA flights due to confusing travel laws
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
125
Today at 10:33
The Corner Office- Sean Stegman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders
Guests
Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders
125
Today at 11:05
Medical Aid Increases continued....
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants
John Eagles - MD of EB medical Aids
Guests
Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants
John Eagles - MD of EB medical Aids
125
Today at 11:32
New traffic laws gazetted for 2021 are flawed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Advocate Lawrence Barret
Guests
Advocate Lawrence Barret
125
Today at 12:07
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule 'not surprised' by news of Hawks arrest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matshidiso (Tshidi) Madia - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Matshidiso (Tshidi) Madia - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:15
Fracas outside Senekal magistrates court - JCS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
125
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
125
Today at 12:37
extension of the tertiary academic year ends next year
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Khaya Sithole - Chartered Accountant at ...
Khaya Sithole
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Khaya Sithole - Chartered Accountant at ...
Khaya Sithole
125
Today at 12:40
the ramifications of disinformation posing as real news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
125
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: minister Of Communications, Stella’s WhatsApp was hacked. How WhatsApp can be hacked and how can you protect your WhatsApp from hackers?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carey van Vlaanderen - CEO at ESET Southern Africa
Guests
Carey van Vlaanderen - CEO at ESET Southern Africa
125
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Blind art auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired
Guests
Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired
125
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Guests
Ciro De Siena
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up