Wednesday Panel: Mitigating informal settlement fires

Today at 11:05
Medical Aid Increases continued....
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants
John Eagles - MD of EB medical Aids
Today at 11:32
New traffic laws gazetted for 2021 are flawed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Advocate Lawrence Barret
Today at 12:07
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule 'not surprised' by news of Hawks arrest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matshidiso (Tshidi) Madia - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Fracas outside Senekal magistrates court - JCS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 12:17
Breitbridge border fence inquiry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
Today at 12:37
What are the The financial implications of the extended academic year on NSFAS?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Khaya Sithole - Chartered Accountant at ...
Khaya Sithole
Today at 12:40
Will Ace be arrested? The ramifications of disinformation posing as real news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: minister Of Communications, Stella’s WhatsApp was hacked. How WhatsApp can be hacked and how can you protect your WhatsApp from hackers?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carey van Vlaanderen - CEO at ESET Southern Africa
Today at 12:52
Book now for the Suidoosterfees drive-in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Blind art auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
The changes to plugs and sockets in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Group chief operating officer at the Department of Trade and Industry
Today at 15:20
Is IPID’s capacity to investigate is on the decline?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Viewfinder
Today at 15:40
News24: SA’s toxic triad invades Senekal: Rampant violence, broken justice, cynical politics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 15:50
CIOVITA’S BICYCLE TUBE UPCYCLING PROJECT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Gold - CEO at CIOVITA
Today at 16:10
CAROL PATON: Time for Ramaphosa to end the ANC protection racket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 16:20
DRAFT VICTIM SUPPORT SERVICES BILL WILL ONLY FURTHER OVERBURDEN ALREADY-STRETCHED SHELTER SERVICES
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
Today at 16:55
Ex-girl streetchildren rally behind Ons Plek to keep centre open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pam Jackson - Director at On Plek Projects For Female Street Children
Today at 17:05
“A vaccine against Covid-19 may be ready by year-end" according to WHO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
The second wave of the National Income Dynamics Study, Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 17:46
Ladles of Love presents Africa In Action documentary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Dilberto - Ladles of Love founder
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:42
An update on the new yet to be named airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A business bedtime story about Robinhood
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge' Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the incredible admission to Parliament on Tuesday, says Scopa member Alf Lees. 7 October 2020 10:21 AM
I’m not worried –Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest "I’m not surprised," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. "There has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]." 7 October 2020 8:24 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-pro... 6 October 2020 4:56 PM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hote... 6 October 2020 12:59 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Wednesday Panel: Mitigating informal settlement fires

Wednesday Panel: Mitigating informal settlement fires

7 October 2020 8:38 AM

The strong winds last week were a sober reminder of the conditions Cape Town experiences every summer. The summer southeaster is also a major factor in the rapid spread of wildfires and in terms of human suffering, the devastation that comes with informal settlement fires. This week’s Wednesday Panel takes a closer look at the efforts to minimise the spread and destruction of such fires. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Next-gen gaming consoles are (almost) here

7 October 2020 9:16 AM

Playstation 5 vs Xbox Series X: which one is for you? With Brad Lang from Stuff Magazine.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - People Power In Kyrgyzstan

7 October 2020 7:59 AM

Economic positives the IMF boss suggests light at the end of the tunnel.

The legal mass wedding a couple ran rings around U.K. social restrictions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concerns over proposed amendments to Domestic Violence Act

7 October 2020 7:54 AM

Domestic violence is a serious problem in South Africa and around the world. But among the proposed amendments to the Domesic Violence Act are sections which would make it a legal obligation for third parties who suspect a case of domestic violence to report it to the authorities. Lester Kiewit speaks to Caroline Peters, Programme Manager at 1000 Women 1 Voice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bishop Lavis community want no bail for Kinnear's alleged killer

7 October 2020 7:39 AM

Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF talks to Lester Kiewit about why they are determined to oppose bail for the suspected killer of top cop, Charl Kinnear.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

De Lille's back against the wall

7 October 2020 7:33 AM

Long-standing Scopa member Alf Lees talks to Lester Kiewit about their concerns around overspending on the R40million Beit Bridge fence and what Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille has to answer for.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The murder of a farm manager in Free State

7 October 2020 7:09 AM

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, a group of about 100 Free State farmers and Senekal residents stormed the local court shortly after the two suspects were set to appear in court for the murder of a farm manager last week.

The community and police are blaming each other for the two shots that were heard on the scene.

Tommie Esterhuyse is the Agri SA Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: Here's where you can go and how

7 October 2020 6:59 AM

Where are South Africans able to travel and what should we know before taking off? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Monitoring sewage for a second wave

7 October 2020 6:45 AM

How can we detect if a second wave of Covid-19 infections is on the way, especially since not everyone who gets infected will be tested. The solution could lie in samples taken from sewage, to measure if there are higher concentrations of the coronavirus in certain areas. Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

7 October 2020 6:42 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge'

Local Politics

I’m not worried –Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest

Local Politics

CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus

Business

EWN Highlights

Magashule 'ready and available for rumoured warrant of arrest' - lawyer

7 October 2020 9:49 AM

Brendin Horner murder: Minister Lamola condemns violence by protesting farmers

7 October 2020 9:42 AM

Unions’ national socio-economic strike kicks off across SA

7 October 2020 8:57 AM

