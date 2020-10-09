The Binge Club

Guest: Annzra Denita
[Series] Criminal Netflix
Taking place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite, police officers and suspects engage in intense mental conflict as they both wrangle for the psychological upper hand.
[Film] Enola Holmes Netflix
While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.
[Film] The Boys in the Band Netflix
At a birthday party in 1968 New York, a surprise guest and a drunken game leave seven gay friends reckoning with unspoken feelings and buried truths. Based on the play of the same name.
The story of how Amelia Adkins married Herbert Saddleton Ball to become Mrs HS Ball and who carried on her family's chutney-making tradition and made it her own has been written about over the years. But there is an important piece of the history missing, and that is of how Mrs Ball's chutney was taken to commercial levels thanks to one Fred Metter, who helped them set up a factory in Retreat, Cape Town, from where they would make the famous chutney in significantly larger volumes.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Shelley Garb, the granddaughter of Fred Metter and who is on a quest to ensure that he is duly credited for his role.
Lester Kiewit speaks to 14-year-old Tilly Lockey who lost both her arms as a baby. She now has two perfectly functional bionic arms and hands.
The US presidential debate Donald Trump says no to a virtual version.
The Earthshot prize Prince William backs projects to save our planet.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday briefed parliament's portfolio committee on Justice on their first quarter performance, and financial challenges. Gaye Davis speaks to Lester Kiewit about what emerged in the briefing.
EFF MP Suzan Thembekwayo speaks to Lester Kiewit about their proposal to have all government clinics open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, taking pressure off state hospitals.
Friday 9 October would have marked the 80th birthday of former Beatle John Lennon, who was murdered by a crazed fan in 1980. Lester Kiewit speaks to music guru Sean Brokensha about the legacy he left behind, and about his likely career trajectory had he lived.
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.
City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase, speaks to Lester Kiewit about City parking regulations under lockdown, and how you could still get a fine, despite there being no parking marshalls.
With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.