SADPI submission to Parliament on Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill

The story of how Amelia Adkins married Herbert Saddleton Ball to become Mrs HS Ball and who carried on her family's chutney-making tradition and made it her own has been written about over the years. But there is an important piece of the history missing, and that is of how Mrs Ball's chutney was taken to commercial levels thanks to one Fred Metter, who helped them set up a factory in Retreat, Cape Town, from where they would make the famous chutney in significantly larger volumes.



Lester Kiewit speaks to Shelley Garb, the granddaughter of Fred Metter and who is on a quest to ensure that he is duly credited for his role.

