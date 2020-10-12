The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - from Johannesburg Business School (not director / head anymore)
Guests
Prof Lyal White - from Johannesburg Business School (not director / head anymore)
125
Today at 08:45
Weekend Super Rugby Unlocked wrap with John Goliath
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
CoCT CBD Recovery programme and opening of trade schools
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos
Chris Niehaus - Shareholder of a Trade School in Saldanha Bay
Guests
Alderman James Vos
Chris Niehaus - Shareholder of a Trade School in Saldanha Bay
125
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Pete Ross
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Ross
Guests
Peter Ross
125
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Guests
Helena Wasserman
125
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 11:32
ILitha Labantu
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ella Mangisa - Director Ilitha Labantu
Guests
Ella Mangisa - Director Ilitha Labantu
125
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's Cooked Inc
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariam Jakoet-Harris - owner at cooked inc
Guests
Mariam Jakoet-Harris - owner at cooked inc
125
Today at 12:27
Nigeria's police disbands controversial SARS unit after protests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Samson Omale
Anietie Ewang - Nigeria Researcher at Human Rights Watch
Guests
Samson Omale
Anietie Ewang - Nigeria Researcher at Human Rights Watch
125
Today at 12:37
Premier Winder on West Coast K-9 unit finally coming to fruition
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 12:40
MINISTER NZIMANDE RELEASES GUIDELINE FOR 2020/21 EXAMINATION PERIOD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
125
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: Is the tax deduction for home expenses fair in light of Covid-19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
125
Today at 12:52
Lewis Hamilton equals Schumacher's F1 record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlen Raymond
Guests
Charlen Raymond
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Chantel Memziwe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chantel Memziwe
Guests
Chantel Memziwe
125
Today at 13:40
Food - Cheynes restaurant group on Asian tapas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
125
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Rentals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
125
Today at 14:40
Village Matric Parents exam advice
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vanessa Raphaely
Guests
Vanessa Raphaely
125
Today at 14:50
Music - Gregan Aherin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gregan Aherin
Guests
Gregan Aherin
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Willing & Abel : Lessons from a decade in crisis”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money : Herman Mashaba - Businessman-turned-Politician
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up