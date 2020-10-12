Why there's big poaching trouble in Kleinmond

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - from Johannesburg Business School (not director / head anymore)
Today at 08:45
Weekend Super Rugby Unlocked wrap with John Goliath
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
CoCT CBD Recovery programme and opening of trade schools
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos
Chris Niehaus - Shareholder of a Trade School in Saldanha Bay
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Pete Ross
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Ross
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
ILitha Labantu
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ella Mangisa - Director Ilitha Labantu
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's Cooked Inc
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariam Jakoet-Harris - owner at cooked inc
Today at 12:27
Nigeria's police disbands controversial SARS unit after protests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Samson Omale
Anietie Ewang - Nigeria Researcher at Human Rights Watch
Today at 12:37
Premier Winder on West Coast K-9 unit finally coming to fruition
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:40
MINISTER NZIMANDE RELEASES GUIDELINE FOR 2020/21 EXAMINATION PERIOD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: Is the tax deduction for home expenses fair in light of Covid-19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Lewis Hamilton equals Schumacher's F1 record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlen Raymond
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Chantel Memziwe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chantel Memziwe
Today at 13:40
Food - Cheynes restaurant group on Asian tapas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Rentals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:40
Village Matric Parents exam advice
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vanessa Raphaely
Today at 14:50
Music - Gregan Aherin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gregan Aherin
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Willing & Abel : Lessons from a decade in crisis”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money : Herman Mashaba - Businessman-turned-Politician
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why one-third of South Africans say no to Covid-19 vaccine National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer looks at survey results and the impact of misinformation. 12 October 2020 7:52 AM
20 homes ignited in 5 minutes - SU study shows devastating speed of shack fires A research experiment conducted by the Fire Engineering Research Unit at Stellenbosch University (FireSUN) shows how quickly fires... 11 October 2020 12:34 PM
MEC to meet with WC top cop over spate of mass shootings in Cape Town Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz will meet with Provincial Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata to discuss the spate... 11 October 2020 10:00 AM
View all Local
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
Axed Gauteng health MEC to challenge SIU report that led to his sacking Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku plans to legally challenge the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which led... 10 October 2020 12:09 PM
Parly to move ahead with impeachment process after Mkhwebane's latest court blow Parliament has welcomed the High Court ruling which dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to block a parliamentary inquiry i... 9 October 2020 6:24 PM
View all Politics
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner) "The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter. 9 October 2020 2:37 PM
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
View all Business
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s... 10 October 2020 12:46 PM
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now "Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb. 9 October 2020 12:36 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti. 9 October 2020 5:22 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all World
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Why there's big poaching trouble in Kleinmond

Why there's big poaching trouble in Kleinmond

12 October 2020 8:31 AM

GroundUp journalist, Liezl Human speaks to Lester Kiewit about what lies at the heart of protests by poachers and in the Kleinmond area.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging economies - Latin America

12 October 2020 8:33 AM

Prof Lyal White from Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Australian research reveals the staying power of Covid 19

12 October 2020 8:00 AM

A Broken ceasefire Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other. 
 
Lewis the legend a special tribute to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT's Vice Chancellor on exams in the time of Covid-19

12 October 2020 7:47 AM

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, the vice chancellor of UCT speaks to Lester Kiewit about how students have handled months of remote learning, and how they are going about conducting exams.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ace latest and Zuma v Zondo

12 October 2020 7:43 AM

EyeWitnessNews journalist Tshidi Madia gives Lester Kiewit a wrap of the latest news relating to ANC Sec Gen, Ace Magashule's corruption allegations; and also former President Jacob Zuma's efforts to destabilise the Zondo Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SADPI submission to Parliament on Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill

12 October 2020 7:36 AM

The South African Drug Policy Initiative has submitted its comments to parliament on the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill. Lester Kiewit speaks to co-founder Dr Keith Scott.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Why is there an influx of bond applications?

12 October 2020 7:05 AM

Why is the home loan industry thriving? It's not all about low-interest rates, explains Natasha Champion, Regional Sales Manager for Ooba.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What SA's Covid-19 vaccine fears will mean for beating the pandemic

12 October 2020 7:02 AM

Prof Hannelie Meyer is acting head of the Division of Public Health Pharmacy and Management at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and chair of the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee which advises the National Department of Health on vaccine safety issues.

She talks to Lester Kiewit about research that shows  South Africans are not keen on taking a Covid-19 vaccine, and what that may mean for us beating the pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

12 October 2020 6:55 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Important part of Mrs Balls chutney history ignored

9 October 2020 9:00 AM

The story of how Amelia Adkins married Herbert Saddleton Ball to become Mrs HS Ball and who carried on her family's chutney-making tradition and made it her own has been written about over the years. But there is an important piece of the history missing, and that is of how Mrs Ball's chutney was taken to commercial levels thanks to one Fred Metter, who helped them set up a factory in Retreat, Cape Town, from where they would make the famous chutney in significantly larger volumes.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Shelley Garb, the granddaughter of Fred Metter and who is on a quest to ensure that he is duly credited for his role. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why one-third of South Africans say no to Covid-19 vaccine

Local

Sea Point rates boycott to continue - 'Atlantic Seaboard has become a warzone'

Local

20 homes ignited in 5 minutes - SU study shows devastating speed of shack fires

Local

EWN Highlights

Uber and Bolt drivers in Gauteng, WC, FS strike over ‘exploitation’

12 October 2020 8:24 AM

SIU welcomes Masuku’s challenge of its findings, denies political influence

12 October 2020 6:47 AM

107 more COVID-19 related deaths, bring SA’s death toll to 17,780

12 October 2020 5:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA