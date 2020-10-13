The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Travel - Support Stellenbosch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeanneret Momberg - Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Access to Mental Health Care
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Sebolelo Seape
Today at 14:50
Music - Reggie Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Reggie Peace
Today at 15:10
Anti-refugee prejudice in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Gordan - null at Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: SA’s second most senior cop, Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya, appears on corruption charges for dodgy tenders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Africa’s Wild Dogs - A Survival Story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jocelin Kagan - Author
Today at 15:50
Fin24: Govt proposes major changes to SA's broadcast landscape for Netflix, MultiChoice and SABC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 16:10
The allegations against SA diplomats in Sudan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - ISS Consultant - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
CSA appear in Parly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 16:55
Naked Insurance making a Naked Difference for NPO's
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
WHO backtracks on lockdown advice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Trump launches campaign for reelection - tests negative for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS
Today at 17:46
Anniversaries spark renewed readings of South Africa’s celebrated Sol Plaatje
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Thurman - Author/Arts Journalist/Critic at Wits University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Mahkura took credit for victories, but not responsibility for failures - Denosa The nursing union is calling for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down pending SIU probe into PPE tender corruption. 13 October 2020 1:21 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality. 13 October 2020 12:40 PM
No other Parliament in the world would allow MPs to incite war - DA's Mazzone DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says Parliament's ethics committee that still hasn't dealt with the EFF. 13 October 2020 12:38 PM
'Electoral reform, voter education needed to rid SA of poor political leaders' Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo says incompetent leaders will continue to run South Africa until there are key changes ma... 13 October 2020 11:22 AM
I envision a city with no homeless people on our streets says Badroodien Councillor Zahid Badroodien says the City of Cape Town is working to amend homeless policy. 13 October 2020 9:29 AM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the... 12 October 2020 5:46 PM
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s... 10 October 2020 12:46 PM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

13 October 2020 7:02 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Summer Concert series called off

13 October 2020 9:12 AM

Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute speaks to Lester Kiewit about their decision to cancel the popular summer concert series in Kirstenbosch Gardens.

Could gargle test for Covid-19  be a viable alternative to swab test?

13 October 2020 8:39 AM

The current test for Covid-19 largely entails a sample having to be taken using a long cotton bud which is inserted through the test subject's nostril, in order to reach the back of the throat. Scientists have now developed an alternative method which involves gargling just 10ml of water. Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Ray Iles, chief scientific officer at MAP Sciences.

Sad state of SA political parties: A voter's dilemma

13 October 2020 8:27 AM

Prof Lesiba Teffo, political analyst and research director at the Democracy and Governance Programme at UNISA talks to Lester Kiewit about the poor state of our political parties.

The World View - Covid Testing In China

13 October 2020 7:57 AM

North Korea’s new missile paraded in Pyongyang & it’s a massive ICBM. 
 
Millennial saint the process has begun for an Italian computer geek. 

CoCT to amend policy on the homeless

13 October 2020 7:42 AM

Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health speaks to Lester Kiewit about how they are planning to amend the City's policy on homeless folks and street dwellers.

SAPS top brass list of shame

13 October 2020 7:27 AM

Criminologist Simon Howell takes a look at why South Africa cannot seem to find a top cop that will not be tempted by corruption. This comes after the national deputy commissioner was arrested.

Souper Troopers Caryn Gotkin unpacks misconceptions about the homeless

13 October 2020 7:12 AM

Fundraising co-ordinator for Souper Troopers, and former lawyer, Caryn Gootkin, busts some myths about homelessness with Lester Kiewit.

Water restrictions lifted in *most* of the province

13 October 2020 7:02 AM

Water restrictions have been lifted in much of the province as water sources have been relieved due to good rains. Sputnik Ratau of the Department of Water and Sanitation explains how it will work to Lester Kiewit

Weekend Super Rugby Unlocked wrap

12 October 2020 8:55 AM

Live Editor at IOL Sport, John Goliath speaks to Lester Kiewit about the weekend's Super Rugby Unlocked action that saw six teams in action on Friday and Saturday

This gargle test for Covid-19 may be a viable alternative to swab test

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

Business Sport Lifestyle

Most Western Cape water restrictions lifted but Cape Town waiting until November

Local Politics

Assault case against EFF's Malema, Ndlozi postponed to later this month

13 October 2020 1:29 PM

COVID-19: Which countries have the highest death rates?

13 October 2020 1:01 PM

Eskom board members did not have confidence in Zola Tsotsi, inquiry told

13 October 2020 12:37 PM

