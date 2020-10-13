Could gargle test for Covid-19 be a viable alternative to swab test?

The current test for Covid-19 largely entails a sample having to be taken using a long cotton bud which is inserted through the test subject's nostril, in order to reach the back of the throat. Scientists have now developed an alternative method which involves gargling just 10ml of water. Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Ray Iles, chief scientific officer at MAP Sciences.