New South Wales continues to roll out more cameras to spot use of mobile phones by drivers

Today at 09:33 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

Today at 09:40 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

Today at 09:50 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 Crossing to Senekal Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

Today at 10:45 The World Restart a Heart (WRAH) initiative - Your Two Hands Can Save A Life Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Kathy Bodmer - Executive Director of The Resuscitation Council of Southern Africa

Today at 11:32 Ramaphosa's Economic Recovery Plan Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Iraj Abedien

Today at 12:10 Heavy police presence in Senekal ahead of EFF, AfriForum pickets on Friday The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

Today at 12:23 Belize vessel stricken in the Gough Islands with 47 South Africans aboard The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tebogo Ramatjie - Spokesperson at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)

Today at 12:27 Analysis: 5 key points from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Today at 12:40 How to still get the medical care your child needs after your medical aid is exhausted The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Igbal Karbanee - Founder at Paed-IQ

Dr. Iqbal Karbanee - Founder at Babyline

Today at 12:45 News week that was with Chris Vick The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...

Today at 12:52 World Food Day - stopping hunger in it's tracks The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 15:40 Book: Still Life by Val McDermid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Val McDermid - Author

Today at 15:50 The Open Book Podcast Series Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Vasti Calitz - Open Book Festival Coordinator

Today at 16:10 Small fish species from the Serengeti named after Sir David Attenborough Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:33 Solo Studios – Intimate Art Encounters returning this summer! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Klaus Piprek - Founder and driving force behind Solo Studios.

Today at 16:55 Just the sweetest hits with Fatima Sydow Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Fatima Sydow - null at Chef

Today at 17:20 Ntsiki Biyela nominated for International Wine Enthusiast’s 21st Annual Wine Star Wine Maker of the Year Award Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ntsiki Biyela - Founder of Aslina Wines

Today at 17:46 CAPE TOWN RAPPER’S MUSICAL JOURNEY TAKES HIM FROM HARDSHIP TO HOLLYWOOD Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Matthew Sylvester - Musician

Today at 18:13 World Food Day The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gareth Ackerman - Chairman at Pick n Pay

