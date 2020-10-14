New-look land expropriation bill explained

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Western Cape government concerned over the rise of Covid 19 infections amongst youth drinking at Tin Roof bar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Provincial tourism and economics update with
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 11:05
How to deal with Privacy concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:08
Vincent smith and angelo agrizzi in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
The DA has officially announced all candidates standing for our Federal Congress.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Today at 12:37
Unexpected tax relief for expatriates “stuck” in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean du Toit, Tax Attorney
Today at 13:10
SPCA inspectors step up to stop dogfighting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
SA diplomat and husband fingered in double murder and assassination plot Zabantu Ngcobo and her partner are being investigated by officials in Sudan over the murders of two women in Khartoum last year. 13 October 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality. 13 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the... 12 October 2020 5:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Entertainment
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
New-look land expropriation bill explained

New-look land expropriation bill explained

14 October 2020 7:22 AM

Prof Elmien Du Plessis, constitutional law expert from the North West University, talks to Lester Kiewit about the government's Expropriation Bill 2020. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Martin has braaied every day for 200 days. Because South Africa!

14 October 2020 9:14 AM

The Kift family started a lockdown tradition: braaiing every night. That's now over 200 times since the first fire was lit. Lester Kiewit finds out if they plan to continue? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel : What became of social cohesion?

14 October 2020 9:03 AM

The Breakfast show on CapeTalk does a ‘Wednesday Panel’ every week, where we delve into a particular topic a little deeper than the usual 5 minute interviews allow. 
 
It's time for us to consider social cohesion. That and terms like ‘nation building’ were part of the national conversation not too long ago, but it sometimes feels like we’ve moved very far away from that. It really feels like our collective efforts have been scuppered. Of course government carries much of the blame, but it’s far too simple (and easy) to leave it at that.
Two men appearing for murder in the Free State should not be in the news because of racial tensions, but because a terrible crime was committed, for instance. Was this cohesion based on a 'rainbow nation' ever a good idea? How do we claw back whatever cohesion we managed to build in a new South Africa?


Jan Bosman is the Chief Secretary of the Afrikanerbond

Stanley Henkeman is the Executive Director of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR)
Prof. Thuli Madonsela is former Public Protector and Social Justice Chair at Stellenbosch University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A New Look UN Human Rights Council

14 October 2020 8:12 AM

Poland’s biggest bomb a 2nd world war relic’s exploded in the Baltic.

What is a substantial meal? the definition is crucial for British pubs.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The tragic case of little Diego Booysen

14 October 2020 7:52 AM

Shamiela Fisher of EyeWitnessNews talks to Lester Kiewit about the tragic death and mysterious circumstances surrounding the finding of three-year-old Diego Booysen's body in an old abandoned car near Wellington.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private school learners warned to stop partying

14 October 2020 7:33 AM

A group of doctors has issued a letter of concern aimed at parents and learners at a number of private schools, following a worrying rise in Covid-19 infections among the learners who had attended clubs recently. Lester Kiewit speaks to dr Karen van Kets, one of the co-signatories of the letter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Repeat offenders create false crime picture

14 October 2020 7:17 AM

Nicro's Operations Director, Betzi Pierce, talks to Lester Kiewit about why reoffending is such a common problem among criminals in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: kit out your ride and start wandering

14 October 2020 6:53 AM

Get you motor running! Although travel restrictions have eased up in South Africa, we're still yet back to normal, and you might want to consider taking a road trip to some of our less crowded areas for a break. Lester Kiewit speaks to Kurt Brunner of 4x4 Megaworld to find out what you need to consider if you want to get yourself geared up. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

14 October 2020 6:46 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New South Wales continues to roll out more cameras to spot use of mobile phones by drivers

14 October 2020 6:45 AM

The Australian state of New South Wales successfully piloted a system of fixed and mobile cameras to detect the illegal use of mobile phones by drivers, and made it into law from 1 March 2020. Artificial Intelligence is then used to filter out the millions of images to pick out transgressors, who are then penalised. But has this made a difference to driver behaviour? Lester Kiewit speaks to Peter Khoury, Head of Media at the National Roads and Motorists Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown

Local

'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'

Local Opinion Politics

John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Another security breach at office of Chief Justice

14 October 2020 8:59 AM

Thopps' mother will pray for her murderer as the family focuses on healing

14 October 2020 8:49 AM

Malema: Black cops set to testify against me in assault case are hypocrites

14 October 2020 8:03 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA