Martin has braaied every day for 200 days. Because South Africa!

The Breakfast show on CapeTalk does a ‘Wednesday Panel’ every week, where we delve into a particular topic a little deeper than the usual 5 minute interviews allow.



It's time for us to consider social cohesion. That and terms like ‘nation building’ were part of the national conversation not too long ago, but it sometimes feels like we’ve moved very far away from that. It really feels like our collective efforts have been scuppered. Of course government carries much of the blame, but it’s far too simple (and easy) to leave it at that.

Two men appearing for murder in the Free State should not be in the news because of racial tensions, but because a terrible crime was committed, for instance. Was this cohesion based on a 'rainbow nation' ever a good idea? How do we claw back whatever cohesion we managed to build in a new South Africa?





Jan Bosman is the Chief Secretary of the Afrikanerbond



Stanley Henkeman is the Executive Director of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR)

Prof. Thuli Madonsela is former Public Protector and Social Justice Chair at Stellenbosch University.

