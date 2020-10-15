Making sense of amendments to notifiable disease regulations

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Kieno in conversation with Lord Peter Hain on the his new book "The Rhino Conspiracy"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lord Peter Hain
Today at 12:10
'Mkhize wants powers to restrict citizens' behaviour and movements beyond a state of disaster' - What does the law say?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 12:15
G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by six months
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine, economist at Econometrix
Today at 12:27
ANC veteran Msimang echoes Mbalula, questions MKMVA’s credibility
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia
Today at 12:37
Mental Health Month: SA’s rising consumer debt is ramping up anxiety, depression
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tamir Sacks - CEO at PayCurve
Today at 12:40
Global handwashing day 2020 : why the Alphabet is changing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Youtube to remove covid-19 vaccine misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Dr Govinda Clayton on conflict resolution
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Govinda Clayton
Today at 13:33
Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 14:07
John Connolly book launch on zoom/ on air
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 18:09
President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
PSG Group interim results: Unbundling of Capitec
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
