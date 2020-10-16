The importance of after-school programmes

Today at 06:40 Everyday Xhosa - PHITHIZELA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

Today at 06:57 Why is the ANYCL Fezile Dabi region holding a Youth Military training camp? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Andile Mlambo - Regional secretary (Fezile Dabi region) at ANC Youth League (ANCYL)

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: ANC in diplomatic kick-back scandal Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Azarrah Karrim - Journalist at News24

Today at 07:20 Bokke to back out of Rugby Championship? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Ashfak Mohamed

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 08:07 Former South African runs for political office in New Zealand Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Martin Frauenstein - New Conservative candidate

Today at 08:21 Tin Roof owner wants to set the record straight Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

James Truter

Today at 08:45 Gaming can be an economic force for SA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)

Today at 09:33 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Chris Smith

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:45 The World Restart a Heart (WRAH) initiative - Your Two Hands Can Save A Life Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 15:40 Book: Still Life by Val McDermid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Val McDermid - Author

Today at 15:50 The Open Book Podcast Series Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Vasti Calitz - Open Book Festival Coordinator

Today at 16:10 Small fish species from the Serengeti named after Sir David Attenborough Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:33 Solo Studios – Intimate Art Encounters returning this summer! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Klaus Piprek - Founder and driving force behind Solo Studios.

Today at 16:55 Just the sweetest hits with Fatima Sydow Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Fatima Sydow - null at Chef

Today at 17:20 Ntsiki Biyela nominated for International Wine Enthusiast’s 21st Annual Wine Star Wine Maker of the Year Award Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ntsiki Biyela - Founder of Aslina Wines

