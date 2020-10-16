Everyday Xhosa  - PHITHIZELA

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Crossing to Senekal
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 10:45
The World Restart a Heart (WRAH) initiative - Your Two Hands Can Save A Life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kathy Bodmer - Executive Director of The Resuscitation Council of Southern Africa
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips-Post-COVID stress disorder (PCSD)
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Ramaphosa's Economic Recovery Plan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Iraj Abedien
Today at 12:08
Heavy police presence in Senekal ahead of EFF, AfriForum pickets on Friday
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:23
Belize vessel stricken in the Gough Islands with 47 South Africans aboard
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tebogo Ramatjie - Spokesperson at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)
Today at 12:27
Analysis: 5 key points from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:37
Springboks pull out of 2020 rugby championship & Proteas to host England in cricket tour to SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:40
How to still get the medical care your child needs after your medical aid is exhausted
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Igbal Karbanee - Founder at Paed-IQ
Dr. Iqbal Karbanee - Founder at Babyline
Today at 12:45
News week that was with Chris Vick
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 12:52
World Food Day - stopping hunger in it's tracks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Book: Still Life by Val McDermid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
Today at 15:50
The Open Book Podcast Series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vasti Calitz - Open Book Festival Coordinator
Today at 16:10
Small fish species from the Serengeti named after Sir David Attenborough
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Solo Studios – Intimate Art Encounters returning this summer!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Klaus Piprek - Founder and driving force behind Solo Studios.
Today at 16:55
Just the sweetest hits with Fatima Sydow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fatima Sydow - null at Chef
Today at 17:20
Ntsiki Biyela nominated for International Wine Enthusiast’s 21st Annual Wine Star Wine Maker of the Year Award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Founder of Aslina Wines
Today at 17:46
CAPE TOWN RAPPER’S MUSICAL JOURNEY TAKES HIM FROM HARDSHIP TO HOLLYWOOD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Sylvester - Musician
Today at 18:13
World Food Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gareth Ackerman - Chairman at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Freedom Of Movement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lean Boezaart - co-founder at Freedom of Movement
