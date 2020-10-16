Everyday Xhosa  - PHITHIZELA

Today with Kieno Kammies Guests Kathy Bodmer - Executive Director of The Resuscitation Council of Southern Africa

The World Restart a Heart (WRAH) initiative - Your Two Hands Can Save A Life

The future now with Dr Roze Phillips-Post-COVID stress disorder (PCSD)

Heavy police presence in Senekal ahead of EFF, AfriForum pickets on Friday

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests Tebogo Ramatjie - Spokesperson at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)

Belize vessel stricken in the Gough Islands with 47 South Africans aboard

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL

Springboks pull out of 2020 rugby championship & Proteas to host England in cricket tour to SA

Today at 12:40

How to still get the medical care your child needs after your medical aid is exhausted

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Igbal Karbanee - Founder at Paed-IQ

Dr. Iqbal Karbanee - Founder at Babyline

