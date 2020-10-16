The World View - A Ban On Protests In Thailand

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Crossing to Senekal
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 10:45
The World Restart a Heart (WRAH) initiative - Your Two Hands Can Save A Life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kathy Bodmer - Executive Director of The Resuscitation Council of Southern Africa
Today at 11:32
Ramaphosa's Economic Recovery Plan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Iraj Abedien
Today at 12:10
Heavy police presence in Senekal ahead of EFF, AfriForum pickets on Friday
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:23
Belize vessel stricken in the Gough Islands with 47 South Africans aboard
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tebogo Ramatjie - Spokesperson at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)
Today at 12:27
Analysis: 5 key points from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:40
How to still get the medical care your child needs after your medical aid is exhausted
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Igbal Karbanee - Founder at Paed-IQ
Dr. Iqbal Karbanee - Founder at Babyline
Today at 12:45
News week that was with Chris Vick
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 12:52
World Food Day - stopping hunger in it's tracks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Book: Still Life by Val McDermid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
Today at 15:50
The Open Book Podcast Series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vasti Calitz - Open Book Festival Coordinator
Today at 16:10
Small fish species from the Serengeti named after Sir David Attenborough
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Solo Studios – Intimate Art Encounters returning this summer!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Klaus Piprek - Founder and driving force behind Solo Studios.
Today at 16:55
Just the sweetest hits with Fatima Sydow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fatima Sydow - null at Chef
Today at 17:20
Ntsiki Biyela nominated for International Wine Enthusiast’s 21st Annual Wine Star Wine Maker of the Year Award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Founder of Aslina Wines
Today at 17:46
CAPE TOWN RAPPER’S MUSICAL JOURNEY TAKES HIM FROM HARDSHIP TO HOLLYWOOD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Sylvester - Musician
Today at 18:13
World Food Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gareth Ackerman - Chairman at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Freedom Of Movement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lean Boezaart - co-founder at Freedom of Movement
Latest Local
'Tin Roof being scapegoated' - owner slams claims of club as superspreader site
Tin Roof owner James Truter responds and says the Tin Roof has been operating as a bar and not a nightclub since reopening.
16 October 2020 9:23 AM
ANYCL in Free State explains why it is running a youth military training camp
Basic military training, hiking, gun handling, guerilla tactics, and political education is to be included in the programme.
16 October 2020 8:01 AM
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000
'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.
15 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Local
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU
The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.
15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan
Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.
15 October 2020 6:52 PM
Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi was moved from the Johannesburg Prison to a hospital, after spending his first night in pri...
15 October 2020 5:39 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan
The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday.
15 October 2020 3:42 PM
South Africa's kneecapped economy is recovering fast
Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record.
15 October 2020 3:24 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster
"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."
15 October 2020 2:05 PM
View all Business
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst
YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati...
15 October 2020 2:14 PM
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB
"People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life.
15 October 2020 9:38 AM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub
Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C...
14 October 2020 10:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'
The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen.
14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.
13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby
Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).
9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic
Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus.
14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch
Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge.
13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.
9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst
YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati...
15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19
There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.
15 October 2020 11:36 AM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving
A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving.
14 October 2020 7:28 AM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough
Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the...
13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again
Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most.
9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license
Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.
8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster
"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."
15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'
Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.
14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions'
"The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi.
14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - A Ban On Protests In Thailand

The World View - A Ban On Protests In Thailand

16 October 2020 8:04 AM

Sanctions on Russia the EU responds to the Navalny poisoning. 
 
The UK’s Covid chaos new measures, restrictions & legal threats. 


Gaming can be an economic force for SA

16 October 2020 9:00 AM

South Africa is a player in the world of video game creation. A tiny one, but not for too long. How do we build on this momentum?

Tin Roof owner wants to set the record straight

16 October 2020 8:58 AM

The Tin Roof nightclub in Claremont has been the centre of attention following an outbreak of Covid-19 among learners from a number of southern suburb schools. Owner James Truter speaks to Lester Kiewit about being made a scapegoat. 

Former South African runs for political office in New Zealand

16 October 2020 8:28 AM

New Zealand is holding their general elections and one of the candidates running for office under the New Conservative party is a former South African who grew up in the Eastern Cape of South Africa. 

Bokke to back out of Rugby Championship?

16 October 2020 7:37 AM

Today they are expecting news on wether their heroes in green and gold will be going up against perennial foes, the All Blacks, in the Rugby Championship.
But as you heard on this show, rugby bosses are poised to pull the plug on the tour over fears of player conditioning, among other things.

In New Zealand they are taking it as a done deal. But is there still hope for a tournament? Rugby writer and Independent Media sport editor, Ashfak Mohamed joins us now...

Why is the ANYCL Fezile Dabi region holding a Youth Military training camp

16 October 2020 7:14 AM

The ANC Youth League in the Fezile Dabi region of Free State is organising a youth military training camp, but what exactly is the purpose? Lester Kiewit speaks to regional secretary Andile Mlambo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa  - PHITHIZELA

16 October 2020 6:49 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa.

The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

16 October 2020 6:43 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 

The importance of after-school programmes

16 October 2020 6:39 AM

After School Programmes enrich learners' lives and keeps them safe. How have they managed to keep going during the last 7 months? 

Minister of Sport steps in in CSA mess

15 October 2020 8:57 AM

Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that his department is officially intervening in the business of Cricket SA, after several failed attempts to get them operational. Telford Vice explains what this means for the game.

Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73

Local

Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission

Local Business Politics

ANYCL in Free State explains why it is running a youth military training camp

Local Politics

'Tin Roof being scapegoated' - owner slams claims of club as superspreader site

Local

ANC in MP condemns hero's welcome for former MEC accused of raping daughters
16 October 2020 7:46 AM

16 October 2020 7:46 AM

Agrizzi transferred to external public hospital as his health deteriorates
16 October 2020 7:30 AM

16 October 2020 7:30 AM

Gama gave security contract to ANC's Nyanda, Bowmans' Todd tells Zondo
16 October 2020 7:00 AM

16 October 2020 7:00 AM

