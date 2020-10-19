The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Superconductors allow for a host of technological advancements such as MRI scanners in hospitals and high speed trains which levitate off the rail, but currently require extremely low temperatures to function. Scientists have discovered the first material which can superconduct at room temperature. John Maytham speaks to Prof Mark Blumenthal from UCT about this potential breakthrough.
Guest: Martyn Davies CEO at Frontier Advisory.
Upendra Edward Galegedera was murdered in Cape Town two years ago with no one standing trial for the death. His brother Sumendra is appealing for any information that could help.
Sello Hatang of the Nelson Mandela Foundation speaks to John Maytham about why events unfolding in Senekal have prompted them to call for a movement towards radical non-violence.
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi is the SA Cabin Crew Association's president, and explains to John Maytham how their members are suffering financially, with no income, while SAA remains grounded, with no funding in sight.
Covid-19 antibody test are now widely available, but are NOT a free pass. Find out why from epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa.
Should you buy or rent after retirement?
The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) re-opened for business for local visitors and domestic tourists on September 1st, with strict Covid-19 safety protocols in place. John Maytham speaks to Wahida Parker, Managing Director at TMACC.