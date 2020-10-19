The Emerging Economies

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: How will new privacy laws affect those living in complexes and estates?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
National Press Freedom Day
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:50
End Sars protests: Osun governor escapes 'assassination attempt'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anietie Ewang - Nigeria Researcher at Human Rights Watch
Today at 12:52
Heatwave to hit some parts of SA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Webester - Forecaster- Disaster Risk Reduction
Today at 12:54
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Michel Victor
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch - reunion for community scattered by forced removals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cathy Elrick
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - The recognition of Muslim marriages in South Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Seehaam Samaai
Today at 14:50
Music with Amersham
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Waywell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: VBS: A dream Defrauded
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions
Latest Local
Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up Municipalities that have settled their power bill with Eskom will soon be able to generate their own electricity. 19 October 2020 12:46 PM
Mandela Foundation calls for 'radical non-violence' in Senekal as cases continue The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called for radical non-violent interventions in the Free State town of Senekal as racial tension... 19 October 2020 11:57 AM
Still no closure for family of UK man murdered in Green Point flat in 2018 It's been exactly two years since British resident Upendra Edward Galegedera was murdered in his Cape Town flat shortly after arri... 19 October 2020 10:35 AM
View all Local
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19 Dr Mkhize tweeted on Sunday night that he had been feeling 'abnormally tired.' 19 October 2020 7:40 AM
'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts Former president Jacob Zuma condemns the Zondo Commission's reported attempt to target his children as 'utter cowardice'. 17 October 2020 10:41 AM
Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise. 16 October 2020 4:27 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030 Government and industry have put together a master plan aimed at driving local manufacturing and employment over the next decade. 18 October 2020 1:56 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Business
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 16 October 2020 4:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Emerging Economies

The Emerging Economies

19 October 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Martyn Davies CEO at Frontier Advisory.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Scientists hopeful over material which superconductors at room temperature

19 October 2020 9:00 AM

Superconductors allow for a host of technological advancements such as MRI scanners in hospitals and high speed trains which levitate off the rail, but currently require extremely low temperatures to function. Scientists have discovered the first material which can superconduct at room temperature. John Maytham speaks to Prof Mark Blumenthal from UCT about this potential breakthrough. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Please find my brother's killer

19 October 2020 8:25 AM

Upendra Edward Galegedera was murdered in Cape Town two years ago with no one standing trial for the death. His brother Sumendra is appealing for any information that could help.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - French Freedom Protests

19 October 2020 7:56 AM

Battleground New York the legacy of the pandemic hits home.

Coronavirus vaccines varying tales in China, the U.K. & Russia. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

As Senekal simmers Nelson Mandela Foundation calls for radical non-violence

19 October 2020 7:49 AM

Sello Hatang of the Nelson Mandela Foundation speaks to John Maytham about why events unfolding in Senekal have prompted them to call for a movement towards radical non-violence.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Cabin Crew Assoc: Lives are being ruined while SAA remains grounded

19 October 2020 7:23 AM

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi is the SA Cabin Crew Association's president, and explains to John Maytham how their members are suffering financially, with no income, while SAA remains grounded, with no funding in sight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Antibody tests are not a free pass

19 October 2020 7:03 AM

Covid-19 antibody test are now widely available, but are NOT a free pass. Find out why from epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday : Should you buy or rent after retirement?

19 October 2020 6:58 AM

Should you buy or rent after retirement? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company: Business not as usual

19 October 2020 6:43 AM

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) re-opened for business for local visitors and domestic tourists on September 1st, with strict Covid-19 safety protocols in place. John Maytham speaks to Wahida Parker, Managing Director at TMACC. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

19 October 2020 6:41 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up

Local

Still no closure for family of UK man murdered in Green Point flat in 2018

Local

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

We must stick to health protocols to avoid second COVID-19 wave - Zulu

19 October 2020 12:09 PM

Second Senekal suspect arrested on public violence charges to appear in court

19 October 2020 11:46 AM

Ex-Transnet board chair implicates Gigaba in Gama’s reinstatement

19 October 2020 10:45 AM

