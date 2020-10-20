Metrorail responds to accusations of stations being freely pillaged

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:52
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Michel Victor
Today at 12:52
The State Theatre gears up for reopening
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Sekhabi Aubrey - ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - State Theatre
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Authorities threaten closure of Noordhoek Food Truck market
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Steve Meighan
Today at 13:33
Travel - Table Bay hotel gets ready to reopen after 7 months of closure
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nico Myburgh
Today at 13:50
Go Drive In cinema opens this weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tyrone Rubin
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Max Coleman
Jack Scott-King
Today at 14:50
Music with Charl Pilwan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charl Pilwan
Today at 15:20
Security on Golden Arrow busses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer
Today at 15:40
Nokia and NASA to install 4G on moon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Today at 15:50
Wine industry running at R7.5 billion loss
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 16:05
Transport ministry on railway network and taxi legotla
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department at ....
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:20
Western Cape and Municipal economic review and outlook tabled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:45
Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa
Today at 18:15
Pick n Pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Cell C financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Douglas Craigie Stevenson - CEO at Cell C
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Psychological barriers to investing and saving
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
Latest Local
Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules Body corporates and property management firms have until 30 June 2021 to ensure that their record-keeping systems are in line with... 20 October 2020 12:52 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia' The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.' 20 October 2020 11:15 AM
View all Local
Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive? 20 October 2020 11:03 AM
40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase outlines plan to repair these and says the repairs are being spread across the city. 20 October 2020 10:00 AM
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
View all Politics
South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online. 20 October 2020 12:02 PM
SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV It also wants Netflix, MultiChoice and other pay-tv operators to collect TV licenses on its behalf. 20 October 2020 11:15 AM
V&A Waterfront in survival mode: Hanging on for dear life until tourists return "We’re well off our capacity," says Waterfront CEO David Green. "The last thing we want is to have the Waterfront full of holes." 20 October 2020 8:46 AM
View all Business
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Metrorail responds to accusations of stations being freely pillaged

Metrorail responds to accusations of stations being freely pillaged

20 October 2020 8:59 AM

Prasa regional manager Raymond Maseko speaks to John Maytham about allegations by a caller that Woodstock train station is regularly vandalised and pillaged.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

How has Covid-19 impacted our boat-building sector?

20 October 2020 10:23 AM

Cape Town boat builders Robertson and Caine were dealt a blow when 50 out of their 188 orders were cancelled as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic, and also had to find a way to continue work given the restrictions of lockdown. John Maytham speaks to managing director Peter Giliam about how they've weathered the storm. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

VBS: A Dream Defrauded

20 October 2020 8:35 AM

Dewald van Rensburg discusses his new book with John Maytham.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another unwelcome present from AARTO

20 October 2020 8:15 AM

The new Aarto act will charge you an additional R100 for every fine or other offence issued. The AA is calling this a stealth tax.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

W/Cape government wants travel red list scrapped

20 October 2020 7:34 AM

Wesgro's Tim Harris speaks to John Maytham about why they would like to see the government's travel red list scrapped.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town attending to pothole repair backlog

20 October 2020 7:08 AM

One of the consequences of the lockdown has been the increasing number of potholes on our roads. The City of Cape Town has been issuing schedules of when certain areas will have their pothole problems attended to, as it makes more sense for them to attend to them on an area-by-area basis rather than individually.  But how exactly are they determining which areas are attended to first? John Maytham speaks to Felicity Purchase, the Mayco member for Transport.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Using AI to maximise crop yields

20 October 2020 6:54 AM

As food security becomes an ever growing concern, scientists have been working on ways to maximise the yield of crops which have been planted. While hydroponics has shown to have many advantages over traditional field growing, Artificial Intelligence can add an additional layer to maximise production and avoid crop failure. John Maytham speaks to  Mark Germishuys, CEO of NGA (data science experts)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there life at the V&A Waterfront yet?

20 October 2020 6:37 AM

The V&A Waterfront is one of Cape Town's most popular popular destinations, with almost 24 million visitors annually. But the Covid-19 pandemic led to visitor numbers dwindling. John Maytham speaks to the V&A's CEO, David Green, about how wether the numbers are beginning to improve.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

20 October 2020 6:30 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scientists hopeful over material which superconducts at room temperature

19 October 2020 9:00 AM

Superconductors allow for a host of technological advancements such as MRI scanners in hospitals and high speed trains which levitate off the rail, but currently require extremely low temperatures to function. Scientists have discovered the first material which can superconduct at room temperature. John Maytham speaks to Prof Mark Blumenthal from UCT about this potential breakthrough. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

40k potholes across the city, but 'nothing sinister' about which get fixed first

Local Politics

V&A Waterfront in survival mode: Hanging on for dear life until tourists return

Business

On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title

Sport

EWN Highlights

Unions slam SABC for pushing ahead with skills audit, retrenchments

20 October 2020 12:47 PM

ANC FS members call for Magashule to account for corruption allegations

20 October 2020 11:01 AM

Brendin Horner murder: Court hears State witness received death threats

20 October 2020 10:17 AM

