Metrorail responds to accusations of stations being freely pillaged

One of the consequences of the lockdown has been the increasing number of potholes on our roads. The City of Cape Town has been issuing schedules of when certain areas will have their pothole problems attended to, as it makes more sense for them to attend to them on an area-by-area basis rather than individually. But how exactly are they determining which areas are attended to first? John Maytham speaks to Felicity Purchase, the Mayco member for Transport.

arrow_forward