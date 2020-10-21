How is the Neighbourgoods Market doing?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:45
Strict precautions during Matric exams too harsh?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Riley - Matric learner
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Moosa Manjira
Today at 11:05
Old Age Home & frail care visit during covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mandisi Sindo
Today at 11:32
African Bioacoustics Conference brings together researchers studying animal sound and hearing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
2nd Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Dr. Kevin Winter
Today at 12:40
Are bars & pubs being monitored bars for observing compliance? Western Cape Liquor Board responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lefa Mapilo - Secretary at Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: New Google Feature Allows You to Hum or Sing the Song You're Trying to Find
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
UN #PledgetoPause campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 October 2020 6:07 PM
Golden Arrow police unit to make a comeback amid ongoing robberies Golden Arrow Bus Service says plans are underway to revive its dedicated bus enforcement unit to catch a suspected syndicate that'... 20 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Local
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly. 21 October 2020 7:19 AM
If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA... 20 October 2020 2:16 PM
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia' The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.' 20 October 2020 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales CEO Richard Brasher discusses the knock Pick n Pay took during lockdown and why it's expanding its online offering. 20 October 2020 7:08 PM
JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements The maximum penalty was imposed on the scandal-hit company, while criminal investigations are ongoing says JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 20 October 2020 6:33 PM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Business
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
How is the Neighbourgoods Market doing?

How is the Neighbourgoods Market doing?

21 October 2020 6:57 AM

Benjamin Cox, MD of the Neighbourgoods Market, speaks to John Maytham about how they are emerging from lockdown.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: The future of events

21 October 2020 8:35 AM

Guests: James Bosenberg General Manager at Quicket

Julia Savage Director of Savage and Strong events production company)

Shai Evian Entrepreneur and CEO of Howler

The World View - Google In The Dock

21 October 2020 8:00 AM

Lethal ghost gear the growing problem of discarded fishing tackle. 
 
Football super league a breakaway European elite is taking shape

Innovation needed as Rhino population approaches tipping point

21 October 2020 7:39 AM

Dr Jane Wiltshire, a senior Postdoctoral Fellow at African Wildlife Economics Institute, at the University of Stellenbosch, speaks to John Maytham about why South Africa, and Africa's Rhino population, desperately need innovative interventions to save them.

Xanthea Limberg on water-wise tariff

21 October 2020 7:21 AM

Mayco member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg, speaks to John Maytham about the City’s decision to lift water restrictions in Cape Town and to move to the lowest tariff, being the no restriction, water-wise tariff from 1 November 2020. 

Sassa on Covid-19 grant extension

21 October 2020 7:04 AM

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi speaks to John Maytham about the extension of the special Covid-19 grant for three months beyond the initial end date of October. 

Wanderlust Wednesday: Baviaanskloof locals come together

21 October 2020 7:01 AM

Guest: Magriet Kruger Longtime 'Klowenaar.

The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

21 October 2020 6:54 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 

How has Covid-19 impacted our boat-building sector?

20 October 2020 10:23 AM

Cape Town boat builders Robertson and Caine were dealt a blow when 50 out of their 188 orders were cancelled as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic, and also had to find a way to continue work given the restrictions of lockdown. John Maytham speaks to managing director Peter Giliam about how they've weathered the storm. 

Metrorail responds to accusations of stations being freely pillaged

20 October 2020 8:59 AM

Prasa regional manager Raymond Maseko speaks to John Maytham about allegations by a caller that Woodstock train station is regularly vandalised and pillaged.

City of Cape Town to lower water tariff and scrap restrictions from November

Local

JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements

Business

SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV

Business

Man breaks record for number of Lion's Head climbs in 24 hours

Local

Bushiri’s church says his arrest is ‘war’, but he’ll abide by the law

21 October 2020 7:46 AM

Gupta associate Salim Essa had knowledge of contracts at Transnet, inquiry told

21 October 2020 7:41 AM

UIF is under control, fraud & corruption holes are being plugged – Nxesi

21 October 2020 6:56 AM

