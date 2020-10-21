Strict precautions during Matric exams too harsh?

The Department of Basic Education has said that pupils showing Covid-19 symptoms such as a persistent fever would not be allowed to write the final paper this year. This would mean that with no supplementary exams scheduled for the new year, matric learners will have to wait until June or November 2021 to write their exams. This could therefore mean an entire year wasted, and is worrying many learners.
The general understanding behind most cases of metal theft at facilities such as Metrorail is that thieves are targeting the metal so that they can get cash from scrap metal dealers. But there has been a tightening on such transactions as they need to be documented to account for the source. John Maytham speaks to Alderman JP Smith, the City of Cape Town's Mayco Member for Safety and Security , about the success rate of the dedicated Metal Theft Unit.
Dr Jane Wiltshire, a senior Postdoctoral Fellow at African Wildlife Economics Institute, at the University of Stellenbosch, speaks to John Maytham about why South Africa, and Africa's Rhino population, desperately need innovative interventions to save them.
Mayco member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg, speaks to John Maytham about the City's decision to lift water restrictions in Cape Town and to move to the lowest tariff, being the no restriction, water-wise tariff from 1 November 2020.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi speaks to John Maytham about the extension of the special Covid-19 grant for three months beyond the initial end date of October.
Guest: Magriet Kruger Longtime 'Klowenaar.
Benjamin Cox, MD of the Neighbourgoods Market, speaks to John Maytham about how they are emerging from lockdown.
