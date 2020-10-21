Strict precautions during Matric exams too harsh?

The general understanding behind most cases of metal theft at facilities such as Metrorail is that thieves are targeting the metal so that they can get cash from scrap metal dealers. But there has been a tightening on such transactions as they need to be documented to account for the source. John Maytham speaks to Alderman JP Smith, the City of Cape Town's Mayco Member for Safety and Security , about the success rate of the dedicated Metal Theft Unit.

