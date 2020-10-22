Understanding your rights when it comes to smoking of cigarettes and marijuana in complexes

The Constitutional Court confirmed in 2018 that it was no longer a criminal offense for an adult to use, possess, or grow cannabis in private for personal consumption, and this means one can smoke dagga in the privacy of one's home. But what if you live in very close proximity to others and your smoke enters their space? John Maytham speaks to Marina Constas, director at BBM Attorneys and specialist sectional titles attorney.