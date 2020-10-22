Trendspotting Thursdays: Futureproof foods

The Constitutional Court confirmed in 2018 that it was no longer a criminal offense for an adult to use, possess, or grow cannabis in private for personal consumption, and this means one can smoke dagga in the privacy of one's home. But what if you live in very close proximity to others and your smoke enters their space? John Maytham speaks to Marina Constas, director at BBM Attorneys and specialist sectional titles attorney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kenneth Mmoiemang, the chairperson of the Select Committee on Transport, speaks to John Maytham about their briefing by Prasa, on the state of their operations and infrastructure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the Department of Education speaks to John Maytham about the criteria relating to Covid-19, which may mean some matriculants may not be able to write their final exams this year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Federica Duca, a senior researcher at the Public Affairs Research Institute, speaks to John Maytham about the implications and impact of the extension of lease granted to the Rondebosch Golf Club by the City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It has to succeed. Duduetsang Makuse of the SOS Coalition speaks to John Maytham.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Department of Basic Education has said that pupils showing Covid-19 symptoms such as a persistent fever would not be allowed to write the final paper this year. This would mean that with no supplementary exams scheduled for the new year, matric learners will have to wait until June or November 2021 to write their exams. This could therefore mean an entire year wasted, and is worrying many learners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
