A day in the life of a professional licence renewal queuer

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Berlin with Rob Watts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
1
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Procrastination? There’s an app for that.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Music and Lights event brings relief to artists in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Leigh
Guests
Brandon Leigh
Today at 12:07
SANDF hid R200m expenditure on ‘Covid’ drug it can’t use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister of Defence at DA
Kobus Marais - DA MP
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister of Defence at DA
Kobus Marais - DA MP
Today at 12:10
The Bo Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association condemns allegations of abuse by 2 educators
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Today at 12:15
Phatisa (Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Initiative of South Africa) launches in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leonie Joubert - Freelance Science Writer at ...
Guests
Leonie Joubert - Freelance Science Writer at ...
Today at 12:37
occupancy of high-end, international tourist-focused hotels
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanne Selby - General manager at Table Bay Hotel
Guests
Joanne Selby - General manager at Table Bay Hotel
Today at 12:40
Tavern GBV Workshops
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:49
get a private eye
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
The news week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
