The Binge Club

Inconceivable

Series

DStv Now/Catchup



The story of two Johannesburg women who’ve been best friends since high school, suddenly torn apart by a terrible secret that fractures their lives and the lives around them.



Schitt's Creek

Series

Netflix



A married couple suddenly go bankrupt and the only remaining asset they have is an ugly small town named Schitt's Creek. They whole family flees and moves into the local motel. A superficial concept with so much heart. Made a clean sweet at the Emmy's this year.



The Trial of the Chicago 7

Film

Netflix



Based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, arising from the countercultural protests in Chicago. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation about mayhem intended to undermine the U.S. government.



