When should we start getting concerned about rise in WC infection rates?

There are concerns that as people start to relax their approach towards Covid-19, that we might see the rate of infection climb up once again. John Maytham speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at the Western Cape Department of Health.
Inconceivable
The story of two Johannesburg women who’ve been best friends since high school, suddenly torn apart by a terrible secret that fractures their lives and the lives around them.
Schitt's Creek
A married couple suddenly go bankrupt and the only remaining asset they have is an ugly small town named Schitt's Creek. They whole family flees and moves into the local motel. A superficial concept with so much heart. Made a clean sweet at the Emmy's this year.
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, arising from the countercultural protests in Chicago. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation about mayhem intended to undermine the U.S. government.
Conquering Everest isn't enough for Saray Khumalo, who will this weekend attempt to break a Cyclothon Guinness World Record.
The FBI conspiracy theory that Iran & Russia are trying to spoil the voting.
Two new space centres for NATO & the U.K.
Eskom's Chief Nuclear Officer, Riedewaan Bakardien, talks to John Maytham about how and why they are going to keep Koeberg nuclear power station operational for two more decades.
There has been an increase in demand for third party licence renewal services as many are unable to find the time to spend hours in a queue to renew their motor vehicle licences. John Maytham speaks to Carl Fernandes, who has built up quite a reputation for his efficient service
With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
This week on Everyday Xhosa with Qingqile Mdlulwa, John Maytham learns the meaning and usage of the word "okokoko". And just like the way the letters are repeated, it means "incessant, repeatedly, non-stop, on and on".
America's Osiris-Rex spacecraft has successfully made contact with a 500metre asteroid which was at the time 330 million kilometres from Earth, and its main mission was to collect around 60grams from the surface so that the composition can be analysed. John Maytham speaks to Dr Nicolas Erasmus, Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory.
The Constitutional Court confirmed in 2018 that it was no longer a criminal offense for an adult to use, possess, or grow cannabis in private for personal consumption, and this means one can smoke dagga in the privacy of one's home. But what if you live in very close proximity to others and your smoke enters their space? John Maytham speaks to Marina Constas, director at BBM Attorneys and specialist sectional titles attorney.