Offer of army of accountants to lead SA's economic recovery

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:40
WCED reaches out to COSATU
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-3 pay days to get through a tough festive season
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran - Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jenny Morris
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 12:10
CHARL KINNEAR ALLEGED KILLER IN COURT
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
CSA crisis: Mass board resignations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lungani Zama
Today at 12:23
NTA heads to court to force govt to pay relief fund
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 12:27
More victims step forward with sexual abuse claims against Bo-Kaap brothers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
The rental economy is booming internationally - can we expect the same in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mthokozisi "HP" Nozibele - customer care manager at Teljoy SA
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: w marriage and civil union laws signed in by Ramaphosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Lewis Hamilton usurps Schumacher with record 92nd F1 win
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlen Raymond
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Future NEXT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 19:33
Other People's MoneyZOOM: Tony Kgoroge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Kgoroge
No Items to show
Latest Local
Newly-crowned Miss SA catches up with CapeTalk and speaks women empowerment Shudufhadzo Musida says Miss SA provides leadership and mentorship workshops and is a space for women to become empowered. 26 October 2020 9:26 AM
Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alchol and not crime' after nightclub bust Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-relat... 25 October 2020 12:36 PM
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily. 24 October 2020 1:45 PM
View all Local
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason' Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out. 23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
View all Politics
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom "Moving from 40 to 60 years seem like a stretch, but we’re seeing some plants move to 80 years," says Riedewaan Bakardien (Eskom). 23 October 2020 9:02 AM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
View all Business
Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certifi... 24 October 2020 12:08 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 23,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Entertainment
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
View all Africa
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Offer of army of accountants to lead SA's economic recovery

Offer of army of accountants to lead SA's economic recovery

26 October 2020 7:24 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicolaas van Wyk who is the CEO of the SA Institute of Business Accountants. He has offered thousands of his members to government to help them efficiently and honestly, navigate the country's economic recovery and reconstruction plan.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

@sign_diso is looking on the bright side of life

26 October 2020 8:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View -Drama In The English Channel

26 October 2020 8:53 AM

Turkey’s French insult it has caused a major rift between Paris & Ankara

Australia protests to Qatar after women were given body searches.

 The Welsh shopping question what is essential & what is not.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

26 October 2020 8:33 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Khayelitsha residents: We will show no fear

26 October 2020 8:29 AM

Ndithini Thyido is the head of the Khayelitsha Development Forum and says they are not going to sit back and wait for government to defend them from brutal gangs extorting businesses in the area. This after Deputy Minister for State Security Zizi Kodwa, attended a meeting with leaders and residents.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Miss SA 2020 crowned in the Cape

26 October 2020 7:56 AM

Shudufhadzo Musida is your Miss South Africa 2020 and joins Lester Kiewit live in studio.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How is the farmed abalone sector coping?

26 October 2020 7:33 AM

The farming of abalone to satisfy the market demand for the seafood delicacy is vital in ensuring that rampant poaching does not lead to the wild population of the sought-after shellfish. But how is the commercial farming of abalone going given the global state of the  market? Abagold MD, Tim Hedges, speaks to Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Long-term investing

26 October 2020 6:55 AM

Long-term investing is essential to secure a comfortable future. And sometimes it takes good ol' managed funds to achieve financial freedom.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown with Stephan Lombard

26 October 2020 6:43 AM

With CapeTalk Breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KAMERS/Makers is BACK

26 October 2020 6:33 AM

KAMERS/Makers is on from 23 October to 1 November. Find out what is in store and how they're keeping you safe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Newly-crowned Miss SA catches up with CapeTalk and speaks women empowerment

Local

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

Entertainment Lifestyle Local

[WATCH] Cops confiscate booze from 'packed' Sandton club caught defying curfew

EWN Highlights

Bushiri, wife & co-accused back in court for continuation of bail bid

26 October 2020 8:00 AM

Zille: DA finally on a good footing since my return

26 October 2020 7:03 AM

WC Agri Dept vows to launch rural safety desk to curb farm attacks

26 October 2020 6:49 AM

