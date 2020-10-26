Miss SA 2020 crowned in the Cape

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:50
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Koketso Sachane in conversation with Political Ananlyst Aubrey Matshiqi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:33
Koketso Sachane in conversation with Political Ananlyst Aubrey Matshiqi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Today at 11:05
PROFILE-Freeway Recovery Centre in Retreat changing lives
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Emile Naicker - Currently undergoing rehabilitation treatment at Freeway Ministries
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission-Non compliance from the textile industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Today at 11:45
Tito Mboweni's MTBPS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Today at 12:06
Two senior police officers arrested on alleged fraud and corruption relating to firearm licence applications
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Today at 12:15
Fears that housing will suffer cuts in Tito Mboweni’s mid-term budget
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Today at 12:27
'We've paid millions in prepaid licences, yet government ignores our pleas' - PCPA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Today at 12:37
There is no ‘after hours’ burial tariff - City sets the record straight
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Today at 12:40
home owner
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Rob Paddock, Founder: Valenture Institute
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
