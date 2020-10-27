The Social Rundown - threats of a second hard lockdown?

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Cell C is shutting down its network, but don't worry
Guests
Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...
Today at 06:55
The real face of GBV in farmland SA
Guests
Wendy Pekeur - Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Senzo murder kingpin still free
Guests
Gerrie Nel - Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForum
Today at 07:20
Strategy to entice MICE to Cape Town
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:38
Why locust are swarming in Karoo/Eastern Cape
Guests
Frances Duncan - Professor Of School Of Animal, Plant And Environmental Sciences at Wits University
Today at 08:07
Will making alcohol more expensive address excess?
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Cricket SA: The greatest show on earth
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 08:45
Get your will drawn up for free during National Wills Week
Guests
Meyer de Waal - Specialist in estates, Director at MDW Incorporated
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Campaign launch for REAL Reform for early childhood development
Today at 10:08
Afrikaans- It's history & relevance in SA 2020
Guests
Professor Hein Willemse
Today at 10:33
Afrikaans and its relevance continued
Today at 11:05
New School Educating future young entrepreneurs
Guests
Leon Lategan
Today at 11:16
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused court appearance-EWN court crossing TBC
Today at 11:32
Nnete Modise Bursary
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
Investment School
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
