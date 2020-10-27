Why locust are swarming in Karoo/Eastern Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Afrikaans and its relevance continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
New School creating young entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Lategan
Today at 11:16
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused court appearance-EWN court crossing TBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Paying it Forward , The Nnete Modise Bursary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:05
Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects to appear in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Senzo Meyiwa case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Afriforum attends court to see suspects but still maintain Senzo's killing was a hit/ assassination.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kallie Kriel - Afriforum CEO
Today at 12:15
Is there a serial killer stalking Wolseley?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
#SenzoMeyiwa BREAKING: These are the names of the 5 men appearing in the Boksburg Magistrate's court this morning Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya,Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizi Maphisa and SifikuhleNkani Ntuli Sifiso.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
SIU awaiting court papers from Masuku as he rubbishes charges against him.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson
Today at 12:27
analysis on the med term budget speech coming up for tomorrow pending
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Today at 12:27
Thales insists it was ignorant of Shaik’s alleged corrupt relationship with Zuma.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:37
Health organisations call for a 100% tobacco tax increase
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pamela Naidoo
Today at 12:37
Gauteng to launch provincial Smart Mobility Plan- we can also focus on the President's weekly Newsletter which stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes this week's National Taxi Lekgotla will result in a blueprint for a formalised taxi industry that pl
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure
Today at 12:40
National Wills Week: how to get a free will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Today at 12:41
Numsa to picket at RMI offices over wage agreement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:45
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter.- KZN ANC BRIEFING. - Biggest outcome is on Zandile Gumede, she had appeared before the PEC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:52
Equal Education members will be picketing at Parliament and at National Treasury tomorrow at 8am against drastic education budget cuts as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
COSATU expectations on the upcoming Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator
Today at 12:56
PRESIDENT TO UNVEIL O R TAMBO STATUE AND OFFICIALLY OPEN RADISSON HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTRE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 13:33
Travel - "This one is for you South Africa" initiative.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois Van Binsbergen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals This was in a written affidavit filed by Cape Nature in Ryno Engelbrecht's court case against CoCT disputing the moving of Kataza. 27 October 2020 8:58 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder: Good job, police. Now, move on the mastermind! – Gerrie Nel "I want to compliment the police, but it is far from over," says Gerrie Nel (AfriForum). "They have not addressed the mastermind." 27 October 2020 8:56 AM
Cell C shutting down? Not quite - you will still get service through MTN towers It is being widely reported that the service provider is shutting down, but Tech guru Brendon Petersen says it is not that clear c... 27 October 2020 7:33 AM
View all Local
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs' Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community. 26 October 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital. 26 October 2020 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”. 26 October 2020 7:34 PM
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt. 26 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun... 26 October 2020 5:58 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Why locust are swarming in Karoo/Eastern Cape

Why locust are swarming in Karoo/Eastern Cape

27 October 2020 7:57 AM

Prof Frances Duncan of Wits' School of Animal Plant and Environmental Sciences explains 
why swarms of brown locusts are destroying crops in southern Africa, and are now in the 
Eastern Cape. 


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Get your will drawn up for free during National Wills Week

27 October 2020 9:13 AM

National Wills Week in South Africa for 2020 falls between 26-30 October, and a number of law firms are offering their services free of charge. Lester Kiewit speaks to Meyer de Waal of MDW Incorporated, to discuss the importance of drawing up or updating a will.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cricket SA: The greatest show on earth

27 October 2020 8:43 AM

Firdose Moonda, cricket writer and analyst, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the state of CricketSA now that the entire board has resigned.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will making alcohol more expensive address excess?

27 October 2020 8:29 AM

Will setting minimum pricing on alcohol lead to less abuse of it? That's our near future if Premier Alan Winde has his way. Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Corne Walbeek who is the director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist - No vaccine for Santa

27 October 2020 8:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Strategy to entice MICE to Cape Town

27 October 2020 7:37 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to James Vos, the Mayoral Committee member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management for the City of Cape Town, about the strategy for more MICE events (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) for the City of Cape Town and helping the CBD to recover. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Senzo murder kingpin still free

27 October 2020 7:23 AM

Gerrie Nel of Afriforum's private prosecution unit speaks to Lester Kiewit about the arrests of five suspects linked to the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa and why it is naive to think this was all a robbery gone wrong.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The real face of GBV in farmland SA

27 October 2020 7:05 AM

Wendy Pekeur of the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement speaks to Lester Kiewit 
about the levels of brutal violence experienced in our farmlands.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday : Is Cell C is shutting down its network?

27 October 2020 6:53 AM

Cell C is shutting down its network. Fear not, as they aren't going anywhere. Tech wizard Brendon Petersen explains.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AfroStory wants to give more African households access to books penned by Africans

27 October 2020 6:35 AM

AfroStory has launched its first mobile phone app, designed to put a billion books in African households where there were none or few before, and a small black author focused library in every home. Lester Kiewit speaks to founder Dr John Ashmore.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cell C shutting down? Not quite - you will still get service through MTN towers

Local Business

Senzo Meyiwa murder: Good job, police. Now, move on the mastermind! – Gerrie Nel

Local

City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

EFF heads to SAHRC after farm attack protesters flaunt apartheid flag

27 October 2020 8:38 AM

Is there a serial killer stalking Wolseley?

27 October 2020 8:29 AM

At least seven killed in blast at Pakistan religious school

27 October 2020 8:13 AM

