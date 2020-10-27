Get your will drawn up for free during National Wills Week

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
Afrikaans and its relevance continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
New School creating young entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Lategan
Guests
Leon Lategan
125
Today at 11:16
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused court appearance-EWN court crossing TBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Paying it Forward , The Nnete Modise Bursary
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
125
Today at 12:05
Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects to appear in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:10
Senzo Meyiwa case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:10
Afriforum attends court to see suspects but still maintain Senzo's killing was a hit/ assassination.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kallie Kriel - Afriforum CEO
Guests
Kallie Kriel - Afriforum CEO
125
Today at 12:15
Is there a serial killer stalking Wolseley?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:15
#SenzoMeyiwa BREAKING: These are the names of the 5 men appearing in the Boksburg Magistrate's court this morning Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya,Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizi Maphisa and SifikuhleNkani Ntuli Sifiso.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
125
Today at 12:23
SIU awaiting court papers from Masuku as he rubbishes charges against him.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson
125
Today at 12:27
analysis on the med term budget speech coming up for tomorrow pending
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
125
Today at 12:27
Thales insists it was ignorant of Shaik’s alleged corrupt relationship with Zuma.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
125
Today at 12:37
Health organisations call for a 100% tobacco tax increase
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pamela Naidoo
Guests
Pamela Naidoo
125
Today at 12:37
Gauteng to launch provincial Smart Mobility Plan- we can also focus on the President's weekly Newsletter which stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes this week's National Taxi Lekgotla will result in a blueprint for a formalised taxi industry that pl
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure
125
Today at 12:40
National Wills Week: how to get a free will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
125
Today at 12:41
Numsa to picket at RMI offices over wage agreement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
125
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:45
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter.- KZN ANC BRIEFING. - Biggest outcome is on Zandile Gumede, she had appeared before the PEC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:52
Equal Education members will be picketing at Parliament and at National Treasury tomorrow at 8am against drastic education budget cuts as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
COSATU expectations on the upcoming Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator
Guests
Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator
125
Today at 12:56
PRESIDENT TO UNVEIL O R TAMBO STATUE AND OFFICIALLY OPEN RADISSON HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTRE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 13:33
Travel - "This one is for you South Africa" initiative.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois Van Binsbergen
Guests
Francois Van Binsbergen
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
125
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up