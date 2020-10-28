The Social Rundown

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard
Sanisha Packirisamy from Momentum shares her thoughts on Minister Tito's latest budget.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Total has made another major natural gas discovery off of the South African coast. Stephen Larkin from Africa New Energy explains just what a big deal this is.LISTEN TO PODCAST
European lockdowns France & Germany are back to square one.
5 days & counting the clock is ticking to the US Presidential election.
The God of chaos the name of an asteroid heading our way.
Andre Vlok, an attorney specialising in employment relations, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Constitutional Court judgment that could impact on the futures of scores of workers and their employers when it comes to rules governing retrenchments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economic analyst Khaya Sithole, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Medium Term Budget Statement which seemed to revolve around finding R10billion for SAA's revival.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen of Have You Heard about the changing consumer landscape post Covid-19. One of the factors observed during the lockdowns was that the generational divide was the biggest differentiator in behaviour and adherence to measures such as social distancing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A South African company that usually makes diving masks has now designed a mask for use by medical workers and those in high-risk environments, but at a lower cost than what N95 masks would cost over an extended period. Glyn Ogdon, the Operations Manager at Endless Summer Technologies in Kwazulu Natal talks to Refilwe Moloto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gareth Newham of the ISS speaks to Lester Kiewit about why, even with increased budgets, SAPS just cannot get a grip on organised crime.LISTEN TO PODCAST