'Right of Reply': Cell C

Today at 06:25
Ladles of Love embark on quest for "mountain of sandwiches"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa - MUSA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: DA congress in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
Today at 07:20
Unhealthy level of E coli in Milnerton lagoon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: LesDaChef
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lesego Semenya
Today at 08:21
City Faves: Ooh Fudge
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zulfa Cassiem
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Latest Local
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb. 29 October 2020 7:37 PM
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you! 29 October 2020 3:18 PM
Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan. 29 October 2020 1:48 PM
View all Local
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 28 October 2020 7:08 PM
View all Politics
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozo... 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
View all Business
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker. 28 October 2020 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
'Right of Reply': Cell C

'Right of Reply': Cell C

28 October 2020 6:52 AM

Cell C details their turnaround strategy with big changes like moving the entire network over the MTN infrastructure. Zaf Mohammed, CFO at Cell C talks to Lester Kiewit.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Nedbank Business Ignite - Skywalk Innovation

29 October 2020 9:44 AM

Featured Business: Skywalk Innovation
Co-founder : Siyabonga Tiwana
Number: 0715138219 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tito's budget: Take two

29 October 2020 8:54 AM

Sanisha Packirisamy from Momentum shares her thoughts on Minister Tito's latest budget.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa is gassy

29 October 2020 8:49 AM

Total has made another major natural gas discovery off of the South African coast. Stephen Larkin from Africa New Energy explains just what a big deal this is.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Asteroid called the God of Chaos heading our way

29 October 2020 8:11 AM

European lockdowns France & Germany are back to square one.
 
5 days & counting the clock is ticking to the US Presidential election.
 
The God of chaos the name of an asteroid heading our way. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt ruling changes guidelines governing retrenchment

29 October 2020 7:38 AM

Andre Vlok, an attorney specialising in employment relations, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Constitutional Court judgment that could impact on the futures of scores of workers and their employers when it comes to rules governing retrenchments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mboweni's budget in focus

29 October 2020 7:30 AM

Economic analyst Khaya Sithole, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Medium Term Budget Statement which seemed to revolve around finding R10billion for SAA's revival.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays: The changing consumer landscape post Covid

29 October 2020 6:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen of Have You Heard about the changing consumer landscape post Covid-19. One of the factors observed during the lockdowns was that the generational divide was the biggest differentiator in behaviour and adherence to  measures  such as social distancing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA company designs re-usable face mask for high-risk environments

29 October 2020 6:35 AM

A South African company that usually makes diving masks has now designed a mask for use by medical workers and those in high-risk environments, but at a lower cost than what N95 masks would cost over an extended period. Glyn Ogdon, the Operations Manager at Endless Summer Technologies in Kwazulu Natal talks to Refilwe Moloto.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

29 October 2020 6:29 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ISS on why SAPS cannot get a grip on organized crime despite massive investment

28 October 2020 8:58 AM

Gareth Newham of the ISS speaks to Lester Kiewit about why, even with increased budgets, SAPS just cannot get a grip on organised crime.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)

World

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

Business

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

Business

EWN Highlights

South Africa records 2,056 new COVID-19 cases

30 October 2020 5:57 AM

US tops 90,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours for first time

30 October 2020 5:37 AM

France on 'emergency' footing after knifeman kills 3 at church

30 October 2020 5:25 AM

