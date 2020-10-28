Tina Joematt-Pettersson : head of parliament's portfolio committee on police

Today at 12:23 Cape town traffic: reckless driver swopping seats on N2 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Jacobs - Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services

125 125

Today at 12:23 SASSA taken to court over discontinuation of caregiver grant The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker

125 125

Today at 12:27 Final weekend of campaign. But what does a US election mean for Africa. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand

125 125

Today at 12:27 DA Conference: Race will not be factor in DA battle for new leader’ The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy

125 125

Today at 12:37 How does SA hold the Shipping company responsible for Nurdles spill The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys

125 125

Today at 12:37 MINISTER MTHETHWA TO ANNOUNCE THE INTERIM BOARD OF CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Telford Vice- Cricket Writer

125 125

Today at 12:40 In memory Fikile Ntshangase: What happened to the environmental activist? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Billy Mnqondo - Founding member at Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO)

125 125

Today at 12:41 Throw forward to US elections The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

125 125

Today at 12:45 Book discussion: Anxious Joburg The Inner Lives Of A Global South City The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University

125 125

Today at 12:45 Dave Matthews and Tom Morello are due to lead a star-studded line up this Friday 30 October, all in the name of charity. The Music for Meals concert, to be hosted by comedian Siv Ngesi, sees Ard Matthews, Karen Zoid, Lira, Majozi, Ndlovu Youth Choir, The The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Paul Bruce-Brand - Ellerman House General manager

125 125

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Trinity Children's Centre in Mitchell's Plain Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Renier Coetzee

Garlen Fredericks

125 125

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Psoriasis Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Lushen Pillay

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 18:09 [PITCHED} Eskom results with CEO Andre de Ruyter The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom

125 125

Today at 18:13 FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125