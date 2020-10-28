The World View with Adam Gilchrist

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:23
Cape town traffic: reckless driver swopping seats on N2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Jacobs - Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services
Today at 12:23
SASSA taken to court over discontinuation of caregiver grant
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Today at 12:27
Final weekend of campaign. But what does a US election mean for Africa.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 12:27
DA Conference: Race will not be factor in DA battle for new leader’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 12:37
How does SA hold the Shipping company responsible for Nurdles spill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Today at 12:37
MINISTER MTHETHWA TO ANNOUNCE THE INTERIM BOARD OF CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 12:40
In memory Fikile Ntshangase: What happened to the environmental activist?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Billy Mnqondo - Founding member at Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO)
Today at 12:41
Throw forward to US elections
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 12:45
Book discussion: Anxious Joburg The Inner Lives Of A Global South City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:45
Dave Matthews and Tom Morello are due to lead a star-studded line up this Friday 30 October, all in the name of charity. The Music for Meals concert, to be hosted by comedian Siv Ngesi, sees Ard Matthews, Karen Zoid, Lira, Majozi, Ndlovu Youth Choir, The
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul Bruce-Brand - Ellerman House General manager
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Trinity Children's Centre in Mitchell's Plain
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renier Coetzee
Garlen Fredericks
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Psoriasis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Lushen Pillay
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:09
[PITCHED} Eskom results with CEO Andre de Ruyter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Rowdy Bags
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Young - MD at Rowdy Bags
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

28 October 2020 8:02 AM


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

City Faves: Ooh Fudge

30 October 2020 8:59 AM

Our CITY FAVE of the week is OOH FUDGE. Zulfa Cassiem tells Refilwe her story. Order yours now at oohfudge.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazer: LesDaChef Lesego Semenya

30 October 2020 8:38 AM

Lesego Semenya AKA LesDaChef is our Trailblazer of the week. He talks to Refilwe about a incredibly successful career change to the world of food and the successes and trials along the way.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

30 October 2020 8:19 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Terror Attack In France

30 October 2020 8:06 AM

The future pandemic report the UN is urging more co-operation. 
 
Princess Diana’s landmine charity they desperately need funds.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unhealthy level of E.Coli in Milnerton lagoon

30 October 2020 7:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Kevin Winter of UCT's Future Water Institute about the disturbing readings from water samples recently collected from the Milnerton Lagoon on World Rivers Day in September. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA congress in focus

30 October 2020 7:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Genevieve Quintal about this weekend's Democratic Alliance congress which will see the official opposition party elect a new leadership.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa - MUSA

30 October 2020 7:06 AM

This week on Everyday Xhosa, Qingqile Mdlulwa looks at the word "musa" which means "do not"  and probably one of the first words a child will learn. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ladles of Love embark on quest for "mountain of sandwiches"

30 October 2020 7:01 AM

Danny Diliberto is the founder of Ladles of Love, and on November 3rd he will be climbing Table Mountain to match the efforts on the ground when volunteers make 50 000 sandwiches on World Sandwich Day. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

30 October 2020 6:56 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite - Skywalk Innovation

29 October 2020 9:44 AM

Co-founder: Siyabonga Tiwana

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

