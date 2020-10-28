Why organised crime in Cape thrives

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:23
Cape town traffic: reckless driver swopping seats on N2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Jacobs - Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services
Guests
Kevin Jacobs - Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services
125
Today at 12:23
SASSA taken to court over discontinuation of caregiver grant
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
125
Today at 12:27
Final weekend of campaign. But what does a US election mean for Africa.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Guests
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
125
Today at 12:27
DA Conference: Race will not be factor in DA battle for new leader’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
125
Today at 12:37
How does SA hold the Shipping company responsible for Nurdles spill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Guests
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
125
Today at 12:37
MINISTER MTHETHWA TO ANNOUNCE THE INTERIM BOARD OF CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
125
Today at 12:40
In memory Fikile Ntshangase: What happened to the environmental activist?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Billy Mnqondo - Founding member at Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO)
Guests
Billy Mnqondo - Founding member at Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO)
125
Today at 12:41
Throw forward to US elections
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
125
Today at 12:45
Book discussion: Anxious Joburg The Inner Lives Of A Global South City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
125
Today at 12:45
Dave Matthews and Tom Morello are due to lead a star-studded line up this Friday 30 October, all in the name of charity. The Music for Meals concert, to be hosted by comedian Siv Ngesi, sees Ard Matthews, Karen Zoid, Lira, Majozi, Ndlovu Youth Choir, The
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul Bruce-Brand - Ellerman House General manager
Guests
Paul Bruce-Brand - Ellerman House General manager
125
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Trinity Children's Centre in Mitchell's Plain
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renier Coetzee
Garlen Fredericks
Guests
Renier Coetzee
Garlen Fredericks
125
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Psoriasis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Lushen Pillay
Guests
Dr Lushen Pillay
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 18:09
[PITCHED} Eskom results with CEO Andre de Ruyter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
125
Today at 18:13
FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Rowdy Bags
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Young - MD at Rowdy Bags
Guests
Adam Young - MD at Rowdy Bags
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up