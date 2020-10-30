Trailblazer: LesDaChef Lesego Semenya

Lesego Semenya AKA LesDaChef is our Trailblazer of the week. He talks to Refilwe about a incredibly successful career change to the world of food and the successes and trials along the way.
Our CITY FAVE of the week is OOH FUDGE. Zulfa Cassiem tells Refilwe her story. Order yours now at oohfudge.co.za
The future pandemic report the UN is urging more co-operation.
Princess Diana's landmine charity they desperately need funds.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Kevin Winter of UCT's Future Water Institute about the disturbing readings from water samples recently collected from the Milnerton Lagoon on World Rivers Day in September.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Genevieve Quintal about this weekend's Democratic Alliance congress which will see the official opposition party elect a new leadership.
This week on Everyday Xhosa, Qingqile Mdlulwa looks at the word "musa" which means "do not" and probably one of the first words a child will learn.
Danny Diliberto is the founder of Ladles of Love, and on November 3rd he will be climbing Table Mountain to match the efforts on the ground when volunteers make 50 000 sandwiches on World Sandwich Day.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Co-founder: Siyabonga Tiwana