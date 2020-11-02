The Social Rundown

With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.
Political economy analyst, Daniel Silke, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Democratic Alliance's virtual congress and its future under newly elected leader, John Steenhuisen.
A new lockdown England is to shut up shop for a month at least.
Stuck in a tumble dryer 3 English idiots needed rescuing.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This
A new airline is taking to the SA skies next month. Founder Gidon Novick explains that this is actually a great time to be entering the industry. Re-entering, in his case. Gidon previously founded Kulula.
IQ Business' chief economist Sifiso Skenjana joins Refilwe Moloto to take a closer look at the bleak Eskom end of year results, what they mean, and the bigger picture when it comes to SA's floundering SOEs.
The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown imposed by government has led to many events such as weddings to be postponed if not cancelled, but what are your rights either as a client or a service supplier when it comes to deposits which were paid in advance, for a service which is no longer required ? Trudie Broekmann is an attorney who specialises in consumer law
of being surrounded by butterflies flitting overhead as you walked through their animal enclosures. They became a dumping ground for exotic animals as owners found that they could no longer look after them as pets, and so they have amassed quite a collection of species from all corners of the globe.
This has helped them bring in visitors despite their lack of butterflies, brought on by the global disruption to flights, as their butterfly pupae are brought in from the Philippines. Refilwe Moloto speaks to owner Esther van der Westhuizen.
Our CITY FAVE of the week is OOH FUDGE. Zulfa Cassiem tells Refilwe her story. Order yours now at oohfudge.co.za