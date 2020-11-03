Zondo commission hears of SAA irregularities

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
The dangers of heading footballs.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Today at 16:20
An extraordinary success story for SA gin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eamon McLoughlin - SA Craft Gin Awards
Today at 16:55
1 million meals served by Pebbles Kitchen in Winelands during food relief drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominic Johnson-Allen - Consultant for the Pebbles Kitchen
Today at 17:05
2020 United States presidential election: what is the latest?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 17:20
SA Comedy Awards are back after 13 years
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kedibone Mulaudzi - Comedian and SA Comedy Awards founder
Today at 17:46
Hidden in Plain Sight Jeffrey Archer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeffrey Archer - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
R600m to support marginalised SMEs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Sassoon - CEO at Sasfin Holdings Limited
Today at 18:50
Capitec partnered with SA Home Loans to launch its first full home loan offering.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- Emotions in Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman The Karen Book of Rules is a tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide for white women who're always asking to speak to the manager! 3 November 2020 3:09 PM
Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu The Gugulethu Development Forum says it's possible that the mass shooting in Gugulethu may have been linked to extortion syndicate... 3 November 2020 1:54 PM
Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label Homeless Action Committee chair Anda Mazantsana tells CapeTalk the homeless community is not treated as human beings. 3 November 2020 1:25 PM
View all Local
How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape? Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome. 3 November 2020 10:33 AM
Analysis: How former SAA board member admits contracts approved, but not read Ferial Hafajee looks at Tuesday's testimony by former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana at the Zondo Commission. 3 November 2020 10:25 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
View all Politics
Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges Last week, the FSCA fined Jooste R121m; the world’s 2nd-largest fine for insider trading ever. Now he may face criminal charges. 3 November 2020 1:17 PM
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis). 3 November 2020 11:46 AM
We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby. 3 November 2020 10:11 AM
View all Business
Old people increasingly use dagga as medicine - University of California 15% of Americans older than 65 use dagga, primarily to "mitigate pain", "improve sleep", or to "reduce anxiety". 3 November 2020 2:41 PM
[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence "Our first sighting [since 23 March] was on Sunday," says marine biologist Kelly Baker. "Yesterday, we encountered another one." 3 November 2020 8:54 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Zondo commission hears of SAA irregularities

Zondo commission hears of SAA irregularities

3 November 2020 7:25 AM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee talks to Refilwe Moloto about the very concerning testimony of former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana at the Zondo commission yesterday, which indicated the board rubber stamped contracts without knowing the details.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Can one still freeze gym memberships without losing out?

3 November 2020 9:33 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The world is holding breath as US citizens head to polls Will

3 November 2020 8:30 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Election Day USA

3 November 2020 7:56 AM

Amber beats Johnny the movie star libel trial is finally over.
 
A fairytale crime the true story of an Indian doctor, a magic lamp & a genie. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

3 November 2020 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Strict safety protocol for matric exams

3 November 2020 7:38 AM

Matriculants will commence their 2020 final exams on November 5th, under strict safety conditions due to Covid-19. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Director of Commnications for the Western Cape Education Department. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: SABC reveal plans media streaming platform

3 November 2020 7:03 AM

Refilwe chats to Andre Wills, Managing Director at Africa Analysis on the SABC's proposed stricter TV licence regulations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First Great White Shark spotted in Gansbaai since lockdown

3 November 2020 6:38 AM

Marine Dynamics spotted their first Great White shark off the coast of Gansbaai since March. Refilwe chats to marine biologist, Kelly Baker on the significance of this sighting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

3 November 2020 6:31 AM

With CapeTalk producer Annzra  Denita.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does “Made in China” paraphernalia indicate a Trump victory?

2 November 2020 8:43 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges

Business Opinion

Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman

Local

Analysis: How former SAA board member admits contracts approved, but not read

Politics

EWN Highlights

US Election Day begins as voters decide on Trump's fate

3 November 2020 2:33 PM

FFC warns of impact of proposed budget cuts to govt spending

3 November 2020 2:28 PM

Zondo shocked by former SAA board member Kwinana's testimony

3 November 2020 1:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA